OU releases Norman campus honor rolls

University of Oklahoma released the Norman campus honor rolls for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Area students named include the following — Muskogee: Hannah Faith Barnes, Hannah Mariah Bellmer, Laurel Anna Bolding, D'India Marie Brown, Esthela Sofia Casale, Daniel Amigo Cheong, Angel NyShaya Edwards, Tatum Jo Edwards, Kendall Paige Few, Josie Marie Gerdes, Megan Yawen Hsieh, Drew Elizabeth Hutchinson, Brent M. LaCrone, Andrew Miller O'Dell, Ashika Chetan Patel, Michelle Arelis Reed; Checotah: Matthew Jefferson Jennings; Fort Gibson: Brooklyn Jane Gleissner; Haskell: Savanna D. Benn; Wagoner: Cole Wyatt Grooms.
A total of 8,615 students were named to the Fall 2019 honor roll, and 8,707 students were named to the Spring 2020 honor roll. Of these students, 3,396 were named to the Fall 2019 President’s Honor Roll and 4,485 were named to the Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were placed on the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher.
Searchable honor roll lists for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 are available for download online.
