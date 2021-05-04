OU students from Muskogee earn perfect grades

Two Muskogee students will graduate with perfect grades from the University of Oklahoma.
The students and their majors are Daniel A. Cheong, biomedical engineering and Megan Y. Hsieh, chemical biosciences.
One hundred and sixty-five students eligible to graduate in May from the University of Oklahoma maintained perfect 4.0 grade-point average throughout their undergraduate careers at OU. Of the total, 77 reside in Oklahoma. Each of the students has completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.
To commemorate their achievement, the students will be honored by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a ceremony on Tuesday. Each student who earned an overall 4.0 GPA will receive a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.
