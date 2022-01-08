Irving Elementary second-grader Emma Bautista knows what her school's pantry is all about.
"It can help people who don't have food," Emma said. "You put food in here, and then people bring food."
The Irving outdoor pantry, located on the school's west side along J Street, allows people to take food or other items they need. People also can contribute nonperishable food and other items to the pantry.
"We always teach our kids it's good to pay it forward," Irving Principal Katy Thomson said. "Age has nothing to do with wanting to serve other people."
Thomson said many residents in the neighborhood do not have vehicles or jobs.
"We felt like we needed to do more to help the people in this community that we serve," she said. "With it being located here on our campus, they are able to come any time of day or night."
Thomson said Lowe's Home Improvement donated a utility storage unit, which Irving used as a pantry since October. She said it was a success from the very beginning.
"People were so excited to get to help out," she said. "They always love knowing they are someone who can help someone else. It doesn't matter how big or little you are."
Thomson said students bring donations to school. She said they get excited at the opportunity to fill the pantry. She said she lets students stock and restock the pantry.
"Our students have been incredible in collecting canned goods," she said. "The students have taken such pride in being able to do something. The thing we teach them is you don't have to have money to help someone else and be of service to someone else."
Emma and her family recently donated two carts full of food, including oatmeal, applesauce, tuna, canned chicken and bottled water.
The pantry has received donations from beyond school walls.
"The 8th and 9th Grade Center has brought close to 1,000 cans to help," she said. "Sometimes, we'll get here in the morning and there will be a surprise, which someone had donated without us knowing, which is such a blessing for our school."
People can donate non-perishable food items, as well as other necessities.
"We'll have bottled water, diapers, we've had wipes," she said. "Anything we think will be a benefit to the people in our community, especially this time of year. People without jobs need to feed their families and just can't afford it."
She said she has seen how much the neighborhood has relied on the pantry. She said the pantry often is empty the day after it is filled.
You can help
Irving Elementary School Pantry, 1100 N. J St., accepts donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, personal care items, school supplies, pet supplies and paper goods only.
