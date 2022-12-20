Cowboys and cowgirls handed out candy behind twinkly covered wagons as Muskogee's Christmas parade headed west Monday night.
OK, northwest along Broadway, to be exact.
Main Street Muskogee celebrated the city's 150th anniversary with "A Wild West Christmas" parade. Participants in about 70 entries donned cowboy boots and hats to join the festivities.
Hundreds lined Broadway and sat in bleachers to enjoy the parade. Vendors pulled wagons as they sold illuminated sticks, lighted swords and sparkly plastic balloons.
Jasmine Simmons, 10, waved her illuminated sticks at parade participants.
She said she waved "so people can see that I want candy."
Jasmine said her favorite float so far featured Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Before the parade started, a three-way illuminated play sword fight erupted between brothers Memphis Whitchurch, 8, and Dallas Whitchurch, 9, as buddy Jet Jenkins, 10, joined in.
"I find him as a brother to me," Jet said pointing to Memphis.
The parade lasted for at least an hour and a half.
Zane Lloyd, 8, shivered in the chilly weather. But he didn't mind. He figured the floats were his favorite part.
Floats featured inflatable snowmen, penguins, even the Buc-ees beaver mascot of a Texas convenience store chain. A Bravado trailer had a lit singing snowman.
Horses, mules and donkeys also made an appearance. Some rode with the Muskogee Roundup Club. A pair of mules pulled a wagon for Connors State College. A donkey joined Muskogee County Democrats.
A giant truck sported antlers and a red nose.
The Oktaha marching band and Muskogee High School's band played Christmas music.
Several variations of the Grinch appeared in the parade. Muskogee County Sheriff's Office had the Grinch locked up in a trailer cell. One float, The God's Powerhouse float, featured the Grinch and Jesus. Another float had the Grinch and Santa rocking around a Christmas tree.
Not all Grinches were mean ones. One walking in the parade sometimes used his green foot to scoot thrown candy toward the sidewalk to keep youngsters from running into traffic.
Parade-goers also lined up by food trucks.
Firstar Bank handed out free cookies from a sidewalk booth. Administrative assistant and marketing representative Christie Geisler said they had 20 to 30 dozen.
"Free to anyone who wanted to come by and have a Merry Christmas," she said.
