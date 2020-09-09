Parents can get guidance at Parent University

Ashley Martin brought four laptop computers and four portable Wi-Fi hotspots to Arrowhead Mall on Tuesday, seeking help for her children's online learning.
"They just started their E-Learning today and they were having problems with their passwords," Martin said. "So I came up here to find out a little bit more about technology. I want to get into it to help my kids."
Muskogee Public Schools sought to help parents get through online learning, as well as other issues, during its first Parent University. MPS will offer Parent University from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Arrowhead Mall.
MPS Parent Liaison Lori Jefferson said the district uses Parent University to help parents with such issues as technology, curriculum, raising capable children.
At Tuesday's session, "Distance Learning 101," MPS staff members offered one-on-one assistance to people having issues with technology.
"We're letting parents know we're here to resource for them," Jefferson said. "We wanted to offer a community neutral place where people would feel comfortable coming to.... We knew we needed a big space, a social distancing space."
Parents, families, teachers and other staff sat at tables at least six feet apart from each other.
"We know everyone is stressed with the pandemic, stressed with the new learning styles," she said. "We felt we needed to do an all-out push to support our parents. Let them know we are here for you."
New Tech at Cherokee Elementary Principal Dr. Reubin McIntosh, who set up the sessions, said "Distance Learning 101" is a way to support parents as they go through virtual learning.
"This is a one-stop shop for grades pre-K through high school," he said. "We have Green Country Behavioral Health here, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts. We have them, as well as our school social workers, to provide social and emotional help for parents, as well as academic and technical support."
Martin said she has three children in elementary school and one at the Early Childhood Center. She said she tried to get her children online Tuesday, the first day of Muskogee Public Schools' week of virtual learning.
"I couldn't use the password," she said. "It kept letting me know that it was a bad password, so I came up here to find out what was going on."
MPS Technology Instruction Director Dr. Justin Walker sat with her and went through the programs.
Martin said she thinks she got the help she needed.
If you go
WHAT: Parent University.
WHEN: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
WHERE: Food Court, Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St.
COST: None.
