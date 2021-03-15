Spring Break hikes at Honor Heights Park take visitors beyond azaleas and Christmas lights this week.
"Honor Heights is the crown jewel of Muskogee for a good part of the history of Muskogee," said park naturalist Tom Roberts. "And it's interesting to see how its history has changed."
Roberts will lead nature hikes at 9 a.m and history hikes at 1 p.m. daily through Spring Break. There is no cost, but donations benefiting the Papilion are welcome.
Papilion Manager Katherine Coburn said the nature hikes had been scheduled for several weeks. They decided on Monday to add the history hikes.
"We wanted to offer safe outdoor activities, with safe distancing," Coburn said.
Roberts said the history hikes will summarize "what took place and when."
Agency Hill was an important mountain for Natives and settlers, he said.
"You can see for miles. You could watch buffalo moving, people moving," Roberts said. "You could see all the way to Fort Gibson."
Roberts said said he has seen moccasin tracks in sandstone atop the hill, but would not disclose their location.
"Apparently, they had an archaeologist date it and it dates to 1000 AD," Roberts said.
The park was established in 1909 on the north side of the hill, after the city bought 40 acres from the Creek Nation, Roberts said. After a bond issue was passed in 1911, a landscape architect was brought in from England to design the park. The waterfall was one of his designs, Roberts said.
"In the 1930s, we had the WPA program," Roberts said, referring to the New Deal program, Works Progress Administration.
"A lot of the big boulders you see throughout the park were part of that," he said. "Those were all brought in on mule-driven wagon trains. All brought in by WPA workers."
Boulders as big as a compact car were brought in by wagon train, Roberts said. "They used ropes and pulleys to put them into place."
Roberts said Audubon Trail, which winds up the hill, is the park's hidden gem. The WPA built stone benches, picnic tables, even stone grills along the trail. Most of the benches face away from the hill.
"There's really neat rock work here, I really wish we could restore it," he said.
Coburn said the benches used to offer panoramic views before trees and brush began growing up along the trail.
Roberts seeks to cover the park's varied habitats during the morning nature hike.
"We usually walk through the arboretum trail, then to the Audubon Trail, then we cross to the top of the waterfall then head south from there," he said. "That's a good place to see early butterflies."
He said the hike offers great exercise while looking at different habitats.
"Of course, my big focus is birds and butterflies," he said.
Roberts said he advises wearing good shoes or hiking boots, "and dress for the weather."
Coburn and Roberts said they also hope the hikes will give people a greater appreciation of the park and keep them from littering.
If you go
WHAT: Spring break nature hikes.
WHEN: 9 a.m. daily through Friday.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park Papilion gift shop.
COST: Free.
WHAT: Spring break history hikes.
WHEN: 1 p.m. daily through Friday.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park Papilion gift shop.
COST: Free.
