Patience called for during inclement weather

Few people ventured outside when frigid weather hit Fort Gibson.
Temperatures remained in single digits on Monday with wind chills below zero, according to AccuWeather.
"Everyone's been pretty much staying off the roads pretty well," said Town Administrator Brian DeShazo. "We've got a couple of crews out checking roads, and the snow is actually helping cover up the ice so people are getting around a little better."
However, DeShazo said he encourages people to stay home when streets are icy. If they need to venture out, they should go slowly, he said.
"We haven't really had any wrecks or issues," he said.
Crews are out in the evening and morning sanding Fort Gibson streets, DeShazo said.
"We did get a report from OG&E about them doing some black-outs," he said. "It will affect Fort Gibson a little bit. Evidently, what they're doing is doing it in sections and sectors. It will be off for nearly an hour, then they'll kick it back on and move to another sector. They tell us it will help conserve energy, so they don't have to black out everything."
He said he's asking people to be patient "and prepare for it."
DeShazo said Fort Gibson Police are looking out for people needing shelter.
"The religious organizations usually do a pretty good job for us," he said.
