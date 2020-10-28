Photo contest winner announced

A photo of a historic Founder's Place home won the Muskogee STEAM Center's "Picturing Muskogee’s Architecture" photography contest.
The winner of the competition was Todd Brown, whose submission of a historic home in Founders’ Place Historic District captures an architectural masterpiece.
The virtual contest was held for citizens 13 years of age and older. Photos were supposed to portray any type of architecture or architectural feature in our community. The competition was intended to continue to engage citizens in projects that combine science, technology, engineering and mathematics with art.
According to a STEAM Center news release, Brown's photo a "captures an architectural masterpiece."
The house is considered a fine example of mathematical proportions, quality engineering and design, and artistic composition. The house is a replica of one of Mark Twain's homes, built in Muskogee in 1906. Not only is the architecture significant, but the history of the home’s owner, A.C. Trumbo, is also important. Trumbo and his father-in-law, A.W. Patterson, funded Muskogee’s Convention Hall, once located at Main Street and Okmulgee Avenue and scene of the Trans-Mississippi Congress held in 1907 to promote commerce west of the Mississippi River. The house is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Although the STEAM Center is limiting public events, they are sponsoring online activities through their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/519921971693398.
Information: muskogeesteamcenter@gmail.com.
