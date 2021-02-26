Physician assistant students get some hands-on practice

Tahlequah student Morgan Foshee complained of having severe headaches over the past three months.
"They could last for two hours," she said during a Friday morning exam at Northeastern State University's Muskogee campus.
Foshee's headache was scripted.
The exam was meant to teach students in NSU's master of science in physician assistant studies program how to treat and care for patients in a live setting.
Twenty students in the program saw live "patients" throughout the day Friday. Five patients were NSU music and theater students; others were community volunteers. Only the instructors and the patients knew the medical issue the physician assistant student was to treat.
Dr. Troy Bender, director of the physician assistant program, said the music and drama students "provide a more realistic experience for our PA students as they're learning how to assess patients."
"The focus of this experience now is all neurologically related," Bender said, adding that the student patients might have migraine headaches, seizures, other neurological issues."
First-year physician assistant student McKenzie Salyer of Tulsa said she found it easy to examine a live patient.
"It's hard just studying the textbook," she said. "But putting everything I learned to use was helpful and beneficial. It made all the studying worth it, knowing that I am potentially helping future patients. It's good practice for sure."
Salyer said her patient had tremors related to Parkinson's Disease in her right hand.
"I learned my patient was a band player, and he'd have difficulty whenever he'd play his instrument. His hand would kind of act up," Salyer said. "I went through the exam and tested his right and left side to see if there was any Crohn's or hyperpyrexia (syndrome)."
She said would monitor the patient until she could make a definitive diagnosis, "then I would treat the symptoms."
Salyer said she'd refer patients with serious disorders to a specialist.
The term physician assistant does not mean people who assist a physician, Salyer said.
"We have our own patients," she said. "We work under the license of a supervising physician, but we treat patients, diagnose patients. We interpret labs. We write drugs for them."
PA student Jaclyn Galdamez of Tahlequah said the main thing she learned was to "work with what you have."
"I was a little too short to be able to be up in the patient's ear. I just had her turn to the side and I stepped up on step that's usually for the patient," she said. "A lot of it is knowing where to go and where they lead you when you're in a conversation."
Galdamez said one morning patient complained of weakness and drooping.
"She wasn't able to make any expressions on one side of her face," she said.
She also examined Foshee, the mock migraine patient.
Galdamez used a stethoscope to listen to the heart and lungs, then tested Foshee's reflexes. She had Foshee hold her hand in the middle of her face and follow Galdamez' moving finger. She asked Foshee how long she's had the "headaches" and how long would they last.
Foshee said she learned a little about migraines before the exam.
"They give you a little script beforehand and it's something you read over on your own," Foshee said. "I get familiar with the case. That way, when we come in, we can make up a background story if we want, basically so that the students are familiar with the issue."
She said she discovered that migraines can be pretty frequent.
"As much as twice a week, which would be pretty awful," she said.
