Trick or treaters can haul in loads of candy and other treats if they schedule their trips right this weekend.
Businesses, churches and organizations will host carnivals and trunk-or-treat events Friday and Saturday.
Fort Gibson’s haunted house and trunk-or-treat moved to a new location this year.
Nightmare on Our Street Haunted House will be 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fort Gibson Community Center. It is sponsored by the police department and Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 209. Proceeds from the $1 admission will go for the FOP’s Shop With a Cop program, in which police officers take underprivileged children shopping during Christmas.
Past haunted houses have been at the Fort Gibson Historic Site.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce will host a trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Community Center parking lot.
A Spooky Swim, noon Saturday at Muskogee Swim and Fitness, will feature a costume contest and photo booth, said aquatics supervisor Bailey Arnold.
Participants also can collect ghosts for prizes. Whoever collects the most ghosts wins.
A pumpkin plunge involves people diving for nearly 30 pumpkins tossed in the swimming pool.
“Whichever pumpkin they pick out they can take home,” she said.
Muskogee High School’s leadership students will present a Happy Halloween trunk-or-treat at 4 p.m. Saturday at the MHS fine arts parking lot. Muskogee BRICK Optimist Club, Prince Hall Masonic Lodge and the Mary Lou Whitby Guild will sponsor the event.
BRICK Vice President D’Amber Bunch said masks will be required for the event.
“Each organization is bringing a substantial amount of candy,” Bunch said. “So so we’ll load trunks and hand out candy.”
Halloween events
Friday
• Nightmare on Our Street, Haunted House, 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Fort Gibson Community Center, 200 Hickory St. Admission, $1. Hosted by the Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police and Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce.
• Trunk or Treat, 2:30 p.m. James Hodge Toyota, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass.
Saturday
• Spooky Swim, noon, Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St., $5 per person.
• Fall Carnival, 12:30-3 p.m., Fort Gibson High School. Games, pumpkin auction, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Royal Regiment Band. Baked potato Dinner, $7.
• Fall Fest, 3-5 p.m., south parking lot, First Baptist Church of Muskogee, 111 S. Seventh St.
• Happy Halloween Trunk or Treat, 4-6:30 p.m. Muskogee High School fine arts parking lot, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass. Face masks required.
• Fall Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
• Drive-thru Trick or treating, 5-7 p.m., east parking lot, Trinity United Methodist, 518 Houston St.
• Fall Festival Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church, 10404 U.S. 64 (South of Muskogee).
• Trunk N Treat, 6 p.m., York Street Christian Church, 1225 York St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.