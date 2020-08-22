Plexiglass partitions protect students

Plexiglass desk partitions can give St. Joseph Catholic School students added defense against potential spread of COVID-19.
Knights of Columbus members from adjacent St. Joseph Catholic Church made about 125 partitions for student desks this year.
"We wanted to keep our kids safe, make them feel safe," said Grand Knight Robin Hopkins. "Everyone's worried about COVID-19 and being back in school and protecting the kids. It's hard for them to wear a mask all day."
Hopkins said school Principal Joanne Myers sought the organization's help.
"At Knights of Columbus, that's what we do, help the church, school, parish," Hopkins said.
Myers said the partitions help staff and other students.
"If they sneeze or cough, it stays right at their desk, as long as they have their feet under the desk," Myers said. "It doesn't disperse out to everybody else."
The school requires all students to face the same way in class, she said.
Hopkins said students can see the teacher through the clear partitions, he said.
"They're kind of protected in their own shell," he said. "I think it makes them feel better, makes them concentrate on learning."
Myers said the school received money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Security (CARES) act. She said school officials checked prices for desk partitions.
"And they were about $6,000," she said. "We opted to do it this way. Have the Knights of Columbus do it for us for about a fourth of that."
She said the school ordered the plexiglass through Tulsa Plastics, then some piano hinges.
Hopkins said he had worked as a planner at the Georgia-Pacific paper plant.
"So I kind of knew how to procure the things she needed," he said. "I just got on the phone and started getting bids. Found the plastic, found the hinges."
Hix Air Conditioning helped cut and bend the plexiglass panels.
"We had two nights when we assembled about 50 a night," he said. "We had some drop pieces, extras off each sheet of plexiglass. I just bent those for the smaller kids to use. We had about 25 of those."
Hopkins said it took about four hours total for seven Knights members to assemble the foldable partitions.
