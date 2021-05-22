Porter student receives scholarship

Muskogee Christian Ministers Union has awarded an $800 scholarship to Porter High School senior George Collins Jr.
The Rev. Glenn Gardner, who leads the scholarship committee, said the scholarship is awarded on academic achievement, involvement in school activities and church activities.
Collins has been involved with Harvest Ministries Church for 10 years, said the Rev. Lester Beasley, pastor.
"His mom and dad work right beside him to make sure he's engaged," Beasley said, adding that the parents make sure Collins came to church when they couldn't.
"His job now is working in our sound booth," Beasley said.
Collins is enrolled at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
The scholarship is named for Northeastern State University student Donovan Caldwell, an 18-year-old Muskogee man killed in a September 2018 auto accident. News stories at the time say Caldwell's vehicle careened off a bridge and landed in a creek in Cherokee County in September 2017.
Gardner said Caldwell was an Eagle Scout at the age of 16.
The Muskogee Christian Ministers Union awards the scholarship to an outstanding senior in the Muskogee area.
The Union also awarded $350 each to Zakhiryn Jones and Destiny Beasley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.