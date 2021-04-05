Porter students serve as state Senate pages

Porter Consolidated High School seniors Hailee Fletcher and Brooklyn Spencer have completed a week of service as pages for Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. Fletcher and Spencer served during the ninth week of session from March 29-April 1.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. They attend Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also participate in a student mock legislative session called Pageville, where they get hands-on experience debating issues on the Senate floor. The group of pages got to tour the State Capitol, the Oklahoma History Center and the UCO Forensic Science Department as well as meet with Governor Stitt and President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.
Fletcher and Spencer are both members of FFA, Student Council and National Honor Society. Spencer serves as the FFA vice president, National Honor Society president and is also involved in Students Working Against Tobacco. Fletcher shows pigs, while Spencer enjoys meat judging. Spencer also plays basketball and softball and is a football manager. Both have volunteered at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and at the Porter Peach Festival 5K Run. They have both received agricultural scholarships to Eastern Oklahoma State College. Fletcher will major in agriculture and hopes to become an animal chiropractor. Spencer will double-major in agricultural sciences and pre-nursing and then plans to continue her nursing education at Oklahoma State University.
Fletcher is the daughter of Porter resident Jeweleana Murray. Spencer is the daughter of Porter residents Sam and Bonnie Spencer.
