A two-hundredths of one percent margin kept incumbent Eufaula Board of Education member Martha J. Asher in office for another term.
According to unofficial results Tuesday, Asher, a retired school counselor, won reelection for Office 1 with 365 votes, or 50.98 percent.
That is a 14-vote difference between Asher and challenger Terry Burns, president of the Eufaula Quarterback Club. Burns received 351 votes, or 49.02 percent.
Burns said on Tuesday he does not plan to seek a recount.
Asher said she was in “a hard-fought race.”
“And I’m just thankful for all of my friends and supporters for turning out and voting to continue with the policies I’m promoting on the school board,” she said.
Midway Public Schools voters approved a $2.7 million bond issue to build a new cafeteria and a FEMA-rated storm shelter. Unofficial results showed 118 votes in favor, or 81.38 percent, to 27 votes against, or 18.62 percent.
Andy Davis with the Stephen L. Smith Corp. said Midway's bond issue would raise the district's millage rate from 15 to about 25 mills and result in a 10 percent increase in the tax rate for the first few years.
Porum voters passed a $260,000 school bond issue to replace roofs. Unofficial results showed 114 votes, or 80.28 percent, in favor, and 28 votes, or 19.72 percent opposed.
Most money from the bond issue is to pay to replace a 34-year-old roof at the high school. Additional money could pay for roof repairs at the junior high or for roof repairs over the foyer and dressing room at an old school gym, Superintendent Landon Berry said.
No tax increase is expected.
For Office 1 on the Porum Board of Education, Joshua Tillery defeated Tiffanie Elaine Cox. Tillery received 114 votes, or 79.72 percent. Cox received 29 votes, or 20.28 percent.
In Wagoner, Tamera R. Belvin defeated Alisha Phelps for Office 1 on the Board of Education. Belvin received 486 votes, or 55.48 percent. Phelps received 390 votes, or 44.52 percent.
In Keys, Rick Patrick defeated Cara Schaus for Board of Education, Office1. Patrick received 89 votes, or 65.93 percent, and Schaus received 46 votes, or 34.07 percent.
In Gore, Lester Keathley defeated Matt Holland for Office 1 Board of Education. Keathley received 238 votes, or 74.61 percent. Holland received 81 votes, or 25.39 percent.
All election results are unofficial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.