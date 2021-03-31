Porum School officials seek passage of a $260,000 bond issue on Tuesday to repair roofs.
Porum School Superintendent Landon Berry said the high school roof dates to 1987 and has not been replaced in 34 years.
He said replacing and recovering the flat roof could cost around $210,000.
"We have this high school building that we use every day," he said. "This is one of our bigger buildings."
He said there are leaks in the ceiling.
"We've done numerous repairs on the building," he said. "We're not going to be able to keep up with the repairs. The repairs keep growing. The roofing people say you can't repair it anymore, you need more covering."
Additional money could pay for roof repairs at the junior high, which Berry said is a small building. Or it could pay for roof repairs over the foyer and dressing room at an old school gym, Berry said. He said all of the money will be used for roof repairs.
"No bigger than that bond is, that's going to take care of it," he said.
The bond issue will not result in a tax increase, Berry said.
"Our current bond is set to be paid off in June," he said. "This bond is for five years at the same projected current rate that a taxpayer is paying now."
If the bond issue is approved, the school plans to recover the high school roof with a more protective covering, Berry said.
"The building has numerous air conditioners on it," he said.
YOUR VOTE COUNTS
Key Dates
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.• Election Day, Tuesday: Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
