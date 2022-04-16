Porum student pages at OK House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Luke Spradlin, a junior at Porum High School, served as a page for Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, at the Oklahoma State Capitol April 11-14 during the second session of the 58th Legislature.
Spradlin shows pigs through Future Farmers of America and is also involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and student council. After graduation, he plans to attend a junior college and judge livestock before going on to study fire prevention at Oklahoma State University.
"It was great to host Luke as a page at the Oklahoma House of Representatives this week," Randleman said. "He was very eager to learn and serve while he was here, and I hope he continues to be an informed, civically-engaged citizen as he enters the next phase of his life."
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, while the House is in session, which is from the first Monday in February until the last Friday in May. The students work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff, and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.
Randleman, a Republican, is in his second term representing House District 15 at the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes portions of Pittsburg, McIntosh, Muskogee, Sequoyah, Le Flore and Haskell counties.
