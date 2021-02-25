Jadrea S. Shrum of Porum has been listed on the Wichita State University Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2020.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 3,500 students were listed.
WSU enrolls about 15,500 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.