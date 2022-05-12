Creek Elementary Principal Andrea Sagely said she would read from the school's roof on Wednesday if students met their reading goals for the year. Sagely spent the morning reading various books aloud. Students watched via ZOOM.
Principal takes reading to a higher level
Harold Dean Derks, 86, banker, died Friday, May 6th. Visitation 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, May 13th, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 14th, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Floral Haven Funeral Home
