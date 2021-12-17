Hard work leads to success, whether in the kickboxing ring or in the classroom, said professional kickboxer Alfred Walker.
Walker returned to his old school, New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, Friday morning to tell fifth-graders what he learned from his training and fights.
He went to Cherokee in fourth and fifth grade and graduated from Muskogee High School in 2006. He has gone on to teach mixed martial arts and kickboxing and own a power-washing business. He also fights professional kickboxing and mixed martial arts matches under with the professional nickname "Freight Train."
"When you all got a test coming up, if you study like you should, you're going to get 100 every time," Walker told the fifth-graders. "I'm confident in myself because I know I put in work to get ready for my fights."
Students deluged Walker with questions.
One student asked him if he got nervous.
"I used to get nervous when I first started out, I don't get nervous anymore," Walker said.
He said training helps boost his confidence.
"I train with my friends all the time," he said. "When we're training, we're fighting with each other to get better. We're helping each other get there by fighting each other. That's when you learn, and you find out if you are good at this or good at that. I have a lot of friends who are better than me, who have been in higher-paying fights. They were the ones who helped me become who I am."
Walker also talked about the value of pacing one's self.
"My last fight, going into the second round ... I told myself 'this guy's pretty tough, I'm not going to finish this guy in this round. He's pretty tough. He's pretty good. He's going to come out fighting,'" he said. " So I just decided to fight at my pace. He knows something about fighting. I just fought at my pace, and I finished him in the sixth round."
Walker visited Cherokee at the request of fifth-grade teacher Melody Cranford. She echoed what Walker said and applied it to the classroom.
"Put in the work, build up the stamina so you have what it takes to finish," she said.
Walker brought three of the large gold tournament belts he won. He said he's won four such belts — 145-pound Mixed Martial Arts, 145-pound Kickboxing, 150-pound kickboxing and 155-pound 10 man Tournament."
He said he wanted to tell Cherokee fifth-graders that it's up to them to succeed through hard work.
"As part of what I've got going on I felt it was best that I give back," he said. "I wanted to let these kids know that if they put their mind to it they can be whatever they want to be."
