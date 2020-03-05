A new JROTC program could help Muskogee High School sophomore Shaugn Ostrowski land a career in computers.
"It allows me to learn more about computer programming and cybersecurity," Ostrowski said. "I see it as an interesting career opportunity, something I want to invest my future in."
MHS was selected as one of 30 American schools to pilot a new JROTC program devoted to computer science and cybersecurity. JROTC stands for Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
The JROTC-CS program is aimed at bridging the computer science education access gap at schools with JROTC programs. Only 32 percent of JROTC schools have Advanced Placement computer science courses, according to a media release.
MHS Air Force JROTC senior aerospace science instructor Major (Ret.) William Triplett said MHS will get an Advanced Placement computer science class through the program. He said students who take AP classes are more likely to take computer science in college.
The program is designed to get more American high school students into computer science and cybersecurity classes, Triplett said.
"Secondary goal is to get more JROTC cadets into the cybersecurity or computer science realm," he said.
Triplett said there are 500,000 open computer-linked jobs in America. Career fields include cyber-forensics, system vulnerability assessments, system testing evaluation specialists, cyber operators, security managers, cryptographers, he said.
"So, computers touch everything nowadays," he said. "Computers aren't going anywhere."
Many computer fields require a college degree. But even computer fields that don't require a college degree could pay well, he said.
"We're talking 80,000 bucks for a degree not required," he said. "That's a pretty good living."
MHS junior JoAnn Sheppard said she's excited because the program can give students a leg up to find high-paying computer jobs. She said not everyone plans to attend college.
Sheppard said her main goal is to be a doctor. However she said she would like to pursue computers as a secondary option.
Triplett said MHS Air Force JROTC qualified for the pilot program because of its school, administrator and district support, as well as how well the program did on its unit evaluation.
Earlier this school year Muskogee's Air Force JROTC was honored as an "exceeds standards" unit, the highest possible rating the national program gives out.
Through JROTC-CS, teachers get professional development in computer science, JROTC instructors will be trained as tech career advisers.
The JROTC-CS advisory consortium includes Intel, Lockheed Martin, Google and the College Board.
Triplett said the pilot program enables MHS to get involved with the CyberPatriot program, a competitive cyber education program created by the Air Force Association.
