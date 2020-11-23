Projects to ease Ross Street congestion

A new access drive at Intermediate Elementary School could help ease congestion on Ross Street, especially at the start and end of the school day, Superintendent Scott Farmer said.
"We are creating a new entrance to the facility to manage pick-up and drop-off traffic," said Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer. "Ross Street gets pretty congested during pick-up and drop-off times. So, we are wanting to move traffic onto our property, get it off the main road, so public access can continue during those times."
Farmer said District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke gave the district guidance and did preliminary dirt work for the drive.
"We are working to get gravel through private contracts, but Commissioner Doke helped us get that started with his equipment, to get water flowing," Farmer said. "That way we can make sure to have a safer transition from private to public property."
A gravel drive veers off Ross Street to a parking area by the IES.
"Our ultimate goal is that it won't matter what time you drive down Ross Street," he said. "If you are leaving the high school grounds or a neighborhood down there, sometimes you have to be careful of when you're traveling. You can get caught up in 30 minutes of traffic."
Farmer said he feels he could move all the IES traffic onto the drive.
"Emergency vehicles can get through without getting bogged down by the traffic," Farmer said. "The problem we have is cars going around and meeting oncoming traffic because so many cars are staged on public property."
The IES drive also will help ease congestion with parents picking up and dropping students off at the adjacent Early Learning Center, Farmer said.
"Most of the Early Learning Center traffic backs up on us right now," he said. "We end up with a situation where both IES and ELC traffic kind of gets bogged down together. Once we move the IES traffic from the public street, it will create a quicker flow."
He said several employees working on the drive have been quarantined due to COVID-19. He said he expects to see more work underway within three weeks.
A new McDonald's restaurant, being built east of the current one, also could affect Ross Street traffic, Farmer said.
"That entrance is going to be right by our property, so we wanted to get ahead of it," Farmer said. "It will be a safer environment, not just for the school, but for everyone involved."
Fort Gibson McDonald's owner Bill Mathews said ground was broken Nov. 9 on the new restaurant. He said he hopes the newer, larger restaurant will open in early March.
Mathews said the new restaurant will have seating for 68, compared to 14 in the old facility. The parking lot will be twice the size of the existing facility, he said.
There also will be a two-lane drive-thru, he said. "And we'll have the latest and greatest equipment."
