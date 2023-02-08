Three people seek Office 3 on the Gore Board of Education. Incumbent Phillip McGee faces challenges by Aaron Cearley and Gary Hoss Cunningham.
The primary election is Tuesday. If a candidate does not win more than 50 percent, the top two candidates will vie for the runoff on April 4.
Cearley and McGee agreed to answer the following questions about their candidacy. Cunningham said he chose not to answer.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS POSITION ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION?
McGEE: "I currently serve on the Gore Board of Education. I have lived in Gore my entire life, and seeing the school successful is extremely important to me. I currently have four nephews who attend school at Gore Public Schools, and in a few years my daughter will attend Gore, as well. Our school and community has improved tremendously over the last decade, and I would love the opportunity to help it continue to grow."
CEARLEY: "The city of Gore has been very supportive of my business, and I’d like to give something back to the community. Also, graduating four kids from Gore has given me a strong understanding on what our kids are needing."
WHAT ARE YOUR MAIN QUALIFICATIONS FOR THIS POSITION?
CEARLEY: "Running a business for over 20 years has given me a lot of experience in fiscal responsibility, hard work, and how to work with others. Also, I have learned to make tough choices to stay in business."
McGEE: "As a former educator, I feel I bring a different take on decision making compared to others who serve on the board. I attended Gore Schools my entire life and moved back to Gore after graduating college because I knew this community is where I wanted to raise my family. I currently have four nephews who attend Gore Schools, and my daughter will attend Gore Schools within the next two years. These reasons alone are why this is important to me."
WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES FACING YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT?
McGEE: "Gore Schools and our community has grown so much over the last decade."
CEARLEY: "I believe we have to do a better job in guiding our children’s careers and futures. They have been given great education, with many not understanding what to do with it. Not very many kids have a solid plan or goals.
"We have to do a better job in the mental health of our children. There are many who are struggling with anxiety, loss of loved ones, alcoholism, addiction, and abuse.
"We also we need more equality in our girls sports. I have three sons and three daughters, who have all played sports. I believe we have done more for our boys than our girls."
HOW WOULD YOU CONFRONT THESE ISSUES IF YOU SERVE ON THE BOARD:
CEARLEY: "I would start by gaining a working relationship with the board and superintendent. Then I’d immediately look for grant money to hire another guidance counselor to help support our current one. Next, figure out a way to start a credited course where groups of struggling kids can get together and learn to work through mental adversity. Find a way in the budget, or fund raise to get our girls’ softball field lights, bathrooms, changing rooms, and concession stand."
McGEE: "My hope is to help make sure the school continues to move in the positive direction it has been headed."
WHAT ARE THE MAIN CAPITAL NEEDS FACING THE DISTRICT?
McGEE: "Our elementary school is very old, and we hope to propose a bond for building a new one once the current bond falls off. We now have a wrestling program, and finding a place to expand and grow that program is high on our priorities."
CEARLEY: "I know our elementary school is 60 years old and it has frequent leaks during storms. We definitely need to look into a more permanent solution for these issues. Also, as previously mentioned, lights are a necessity for our softball field. They play so early most working parents can’t make it."
KEY DATES
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• Election day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NAME: Aaron Cearley.
AGE: 47.
HOMETOWN: Portland, Oregon, but have lived in Gore area for the last 15 years.
EDUCATION: Phagens School of Cosmetology 1995.
OCCUPATION: Small business owner, cosmetologist.
FAMILY: "I’m married to my wife Tammie (Mannon) Cearley from Gore. We have six children — Isaac, Jade, Dalton, Aspyn, Evee and Thorn."
HOBBIES: "I enjoy coaching T Ball, baseball, hunting, fishing, boating, spending time with family and working with the children at church."
NAME: Phillip McGee.
AGE: 41.
HOMETOWN: Gore.
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Education from Northeastern State University.
OCCUPATION: "I currently work for Ben E. Keith Foods as a route driver, and I am a former elementary school teacher.
FAMILY: "I have a wife of almost nine years, Sammy Jo. We have a 3-year-old daughter named Allie Jo."
HOBBIES: "During the summer, you can find us on our pontoon boat on Lake Tenkiller. During the fall, if I am not deer hunting, I am watching Oklahoma football."
