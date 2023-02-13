Q5: McGill encourages exploring diversity

Each Tuesday through Black History Month, the Muskogee Phoenix poses questions to a prominent Black resident in Muskogee.
This week, we visit with Muskogee High School drama, speech and debate teacher Penny McGill. McGill has directed and performed in many Muskogee Little Theatre productions and is director of MLT's Youth Theater Camp.
1 What Black person has had the biggest impact on your life, and why?
"It would really have to be my mother. She exposed my sister and me to our Black culture and helped us to develop a sense of pride during a difficult time in our history. She also made sure we understood and accepted cultures that were different from our own. My mother exposed us to foods, cultural celebrations, art, music from diverse cultures. She is also the one who developed my love of theater. I think she knew I was a ham."
2 What Black historic figure or notable living person do you admire most?
"The first notable Black figure I remember admiring would be Oprah Winfrey. She embodied a positive image of a Black woman when I was still stuck in the Barbie mentality. Watching her gave me the belief that I was beautiful being Black, a little chubby, and outspoken. Her life story was an inspiration along with her achievements. If she could do it, I could, too. I am not in the same financial bracket as her, but in her words, 'The best way to succeed is to discover what you love and then find a way to offer it to others in the form of service, working hard and also allowing the energy of the universe to lead you.' That energy comes from my faith in God."
3 What do you like best about Muskogee?
"I truly love Muskogee. I come from Albuquerque, but I always say that Muskogee is my hometown (except in the question above. Lol). I thought it would be a difficult transition when we moved here in the late 1990s, but I was wrong. Muskogee really has some of the most thoughtful and kind people I have meet around the country. I have truly made some awesome friends, I enjoy teaching these awesome MHS students, I love my church, and I am crazy about my theater family."
4 How are you making Muskogee a better place to live?
"I think Muskogee has some wonderful cultural and artistic events, places to go and things to do, but there is a need for more on a more consistent basis, not just annual events. For the sake of my students, I would love for there to be more places/activities for them to be involved in outside of school. Not sure how to make that happen or to get them involved when we do have those types of events for young people. Get involved. I hear people complain about what they want to see happen, my advice is to make it happen."
5 What are ways to bring more unity in Muskogee?
"Just like anywhere in the world we just need to embrace our diversity. Celebrate all of the cultures represented in our community. Step outside your comfort zone. Support events and activities that you are not familiar with. Go to programs or activities that will give you the opportunity to meet new people and learn new things."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Penny McGill.
AGE: 59.
HOMETOWN: Albuquerque, New Mexico, transplant.
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in Education.
OCCUPATION: Certified teacher in Speech/Drama/Debate.
FAMILY: Husband, Michael McGill; Children: Jordan McGill, Jericha Bickell, and Jeran McGill; Proud grandmother of seven.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: Member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Muskogee Little Theatre Youth Theater Camp Director, show director, and occasionally a performer.
