Jessica Hardcastle and David Johnson are the remaining two candidates seeking seat 3, Wagoner Board of Education, up for a vote on Tuesday.
A third candidate, Amanda Alsip, withdrew from the race after ballots were printed.
Hardcastle and Johnson agreed to answer the following questions about their candidacy.
1 Why are you running for this position on the board of education?
HARDCASTLE: "I am running for this position on the Board because I have the knowledge and resources to assist the other board members in changes that would most benefit the school system, as well as all students and staff. I feel like I have been (along with the police and school staff) ‘boots on the ground’ and have a good picture of what issues our district faces from a different angle."
JOHNSON: "To give back to the community that I have enjoyed for so many years and to be a positive influence in the education of future generations."
2 What are your main qualifications for this position?
JOHNSON: "Leadership, outside the box thinker, driven and motivated to do what’s right and that benefits all, level headed, goal oriented, standing by your beliefs even if it is an unpopular opinion."
HARDCASTLE: "I currently work for the Office of Juvenile Affairs as a Juvenile Justice Specialist III and Hope Navigator. I have been a Juvenile Justice Specialist for more than 16 years and prior to that, for nearly two years, I worked as an Accountability Coordinator for a Juvenile Program (STARS) through the Oklahoma Military Department, that has since closed. The main part of my current role is to advocate for what is in each child’s best interest, whether they like it or not, in Court, the community, or with the schools. Part of my job is to also collaborate with local leaders, i.e., Superintendents, DAs, Police or Sheriffs, or others, to address the issues of juvenile delinquency and the ways to combat it. I have worked with thousands of at-risk youths since 2007, school personnel, mental health agencies, and DHS and have the qualifications needed to appropriately and aggressively advocate for all school involved persons, including the kids."
3 What are the main issues facing your school district?
HARDCASTLE: "1. Safety and Security — I believe our local police and administration handle this very well but is still an ongoing concern; 2. Teacher/Driver shortage; 3. Discipline — I also believe our local police and Administration handle this well, but it continues to be an ongoing concern; 4. Bullying/Mental Health; 5. Curriculum."
JOHNSON: "There are a few, but we need to put our heads together, put together a plan and work those through until we reach our objective, one at a time."
4 How would you confront these issues if you serve on the board?
JOHNSON: "With a realistic approach, weighing all the options, and ultimately choosing (or voting for) what best benefits the school system as a whole which in turn benefits our children."
HARDCASTLE: "1. Safety and Security. With violence escalating in the schools around the country, regular drills (planned or unplanned) or full-time designated persons checking all doors regularly, random K-9 checks in lockers and classrooms, metal detectors at the entrance of all school entrances could increase both safety and security. Funding, if needed, could be applied for through grants. I also believe that regular assemblies (once per semester) with the District Attorney, Chief, Sheriff, and an OJA designee, discussing the consequences of criminal acts at the school would be very beneficial.
"2. Teacher/ Driver shortage. Higher pay for teachers for each year employed, and for drivers, higher pay or reduce bus riders within one mile of the school (with exceptions for those who do not have transportation).
"3. Discipline. I understand that schools must discipline students for unruly actions, however, distinguishing between unruly and a criminal act is paramount. We must protect the constitutional rights of youth, while also keeping the student body and staff safe. When it appears that the behavior is a criminal act, the principal should suspend the juvenile and then step back and allow the police and the Juvenile Court System to handle things from there, including interrogations. Training for this could be made available and if there were an at-risk program, possible placement in the program in lieu of full suspension could occur.
"4. Bullying/Mental health. Both are disturbing and mostly coexist in my experience. Bullying today is not like bullying in the old days. Recording devices and ability to post it on social media or send it to many people with a click of the button compounds the problem and causes the mental health of our youth to suffer. I would suggest an at-risk program for those types of youth in lieu of lengthy school suspension. In this program, the problem would be addressed more appropriately.
"5. Curriculum. The curriculum is mostly dictated by the State Education Department. However, what happened to shop class, home economics, extensive financial planning to include all aspects of saving, investing, checking, bill paying, or learning how to do normal maintenance on a vehicle? I would like to try to bring it back to the basics just a little."
5 What are the main capital needs facing the district?
HARDCASTLE: "1. Security enhancement for student and faculty safety; 2. Bus Driver shortage/maintenance; 3. Technology training for staff to combat the technological advanced youth in their classes.; 4. At-risk Youth Program funding."
JOHNSON: "All schools could always use more of all of the above. Capital is what you need to make the necessary improvements to advance and set yourself up for the future. There has been a lot of restoration to all of the schools and we need to continue to drive forward with improvements in all areas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.