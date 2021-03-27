Incumbent Martha Asher faces Terry Burns for Office 1, Eufaula Board of Education in the April 6 election. They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
1 What are the most pressing needs facing Eufaula public schools?
ASHER: "We need to continue to hire the best educational team we can find. We've got a good group now, but we need to focus on getting the best teachers and administrators we can get. We cannot have a quality education if we cannot get the very best educators."
BURNS: "The most pressing needs facing Eufaula public schools is the lack of sufficient funding. Outlay for education has been cut drastically over the last couple of years. Due to the lack of funds education institutions as a whole lack infrastructure, science equipment, libraries and technology centers."
2 What specific steps would you take to address that need?
BURNS: "The best way we can address the lack of funding is to invest in our teachers and staff. They are the backbone of our school, and without their continued help and hard work, our students will never reach the success they can achieve."
ASHER: "One of the things we have started to do was to look at our curriculum. And we are ensuring we have a curriculum that tracks and is aligned from grade to grade. I have advocated for personalized student learning. Having those in place is attractive to teachers starting out, as well as teachers and administrators further along in their careers."
3 Why do you think you are the best candidate for the board of education?
ASHER: "I know the community. I know the school district. We've been here for 25 years. My husband grew up here. He's an Ironhead, and my youngest son is an Ironhead. I spent 20-plus years with the school. Because I care, I will focus on the kids and their education. We need that stability right now with all the upheaval in the world."
BURNS: "I have two daughters that have graduated from Eufaula Public Schools and have adopted 3-year-old twins that will soon attend the Eufaula school system. I have also for the last 25 years been affiliated with several youth organizations and have volunteered for several community fundraisers and care deeply for our community. I have a vested interest in the success of all kids in our school system to make sure that we make the right decisions for the students, staff and the community."
4 What are the main capital needs — buildings, technology, transportation, etc. — facing Eufaula public schools?
BURNS: "Definitely technology, because it transforms the learning experience. Students have access to an incredible amount of new opportunities like learning how to code to learning how to better collaborate across teams and with their instructors — technology empowers students to be more creative and connected in today’s society."
ASHER: "All of the above. We were able to get a new bus barn built. The most difficult thing is technology. We just don't have the high-speed internet that we need. I know the technology folks have done a great job of providing hot spots and laptops and Chromebooks, but you have to stay current on that."
5 Does Eufaula need to improve its distance/online learning? Why or why not?
ASHER: I'm pretty proud of what the district has been able to do with its distance learning. They've been able to allow each student who needed one to have a Chrome book to take home with them. The issue is the internet. We have hotspots we can put on a bus and send out so kids in rural areas can get to it. I'm proud of it, but at the same time, we can always improve."
BURNS: "Eufaula Public Schools did an outstanding job creating an alternative learning program but I believe that we need to be in the classrooms. get back to normal where kids can interact with friends and enjoy their learning experience and also have in-person help from their teachers in order to be successful."
YOUR VOTE COUNTS
Key Dates
• Deadline to request absentee ballots, 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• Election Day, April 6: Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meet the Candidates
NAME: Terry Burns.
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Eufaula.
EDUCATION: Eufaula High School, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) Certified.
OCCUPATION: Self-employed, State of Oklahoma.
FAMILY: Wife, Kathy Burns; daughters, Kiauna, Kiaya and Kaylee Burns; son, DJ Burns.
HOBBIES: President of southeast youth football association, president of Eufaula quarterback club, board member of Eufaula Youth Football, vice president of Eufaula Girls Basketball, PTA Member and cooking for community fundraisers and organizations.
NAME: Martha Asher.
AGE: 67.
HOMETOWN: Pueblo, Colorado.
EDUCATION: Undergraduate and graduate degrees in psychology, Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado.
PROFESSION: Retired Eufaula school counselor.
FAMILY: Husband, Gary; three grown children, Jonette, Carlos and James.
HOBBIES: Gardening and cooking.
