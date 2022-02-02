Quick 5: Candidate discusses Porum Schools' issues

Three people are seeking Seat 5 on the Porum Board of Education. They are Lauren Barnes, Robin Rock and Charles Young.
Written questions were sent to each candidate. Two candidates did not respond by the deadline on Tuesday afternoon after multiple requests.
1. What do you consider the most important issues facing Porum Public Schools?
BARNES: "Always funding is an issue at a lot of schools."
2. What specific steps would you take to address these issues?
BARNES: "Try to push for more grants."
3. Why do you think you are the best candidate for the Porum Board of Education?
BARNES: "I am very grounded in the Porum School District. I have one child currently attending Porum Public Schools and will have children here for the next 18+ years and want to make sure that their education is continued to be the number one priority in our school."
4. How should subjects such as slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears and women’s rights be taught in the classroom?
BARNES: "As they always have been taught."
5. What are the main capital needs — such as buildings, technology, transportation — facing your school district?
BARNES: "Mainly needing a new show facility and FFA building would be a start for the buildings needed."
NAME: Lauren Barnes.
AGE: 31.
HOMETOWN: Webbers Falls.
EDUCATION: Associate's in Agricultural Education.
OCCUPATION: VCE Tech for the Veterans Benefits Administration.
FAMILY: Married for 10 years with three beautiful children.
HOBBIES: Being a stock show mom.
