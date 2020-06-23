Danny Doolin and George Chandler are seeking Seat 5 on the Braggs Board of Education. They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
1 What is the most pressing need facing your school district?
GEORGE CHANDLER: "Being able to stay open. Having the money to make sure we can stay open."
DANNY DOOLIN: "The financial stability of the district."
2 What specific steps would you plan to take to address that need?
DOOLIN: "I would encourage the administration to seek more grants and funding sources such as Cherokee Nation and look at all possible ways to cut wasteful spending."
CHANDLER: "I don't know, I've never been on the school board. I'd have to wait and see what happens."
3 How can your district improve its distance or online learning?
CHANDLER: "We don't have computers, we need to get computers for all the kids to be able to use their distance learning. There are kids who don't have access to them."
DOOLIN: "Seek the advice of experts in the field including collaboration with other districts to find what works best. A part of the CARES Act is to provide hotspots for students without internet access."
4 What are the best ways to attract and retain quality teachers to your district?
DOOLIN: Braggs has a lot to offer due to our small rural area: Good school facilities, a positive work environment, a friendly atmosphere. We should actively seek to recruit highly qualified and experienced teachers."
CHANDLER: "Better pay. All of our good teachers are going to Kansas, Texas and everywhere else because the pay scale is higher."
5 Why do you think you are the best candidate for your board of education?
CHANDLER: "I went to school here. My kids went to school here. My grandkids are going to school here. My community is my priority."
DOOLIN: "As a fourth-generation Braggs resident and graduate of Braggs Public Schools I'm committed to all the families and children in this community, as evidenced by the fact that I pastor a rural church in the community, The Masters Call Cowboy Church. My wife and I instituted a monthly food distribution program for Braggs residents, have ministered to the youth through providing financial support for sending them to FCA Leadership Camp, providing voice lessons, providing backpacks and school supplies for kids and assisting families in need. I believe every child in Braggs deserves a quality education."
NAME: Danny Doolin.
AGE: 64.
HOMETOWN: Braggs.
EDUCATION: High School diploma with three hours college credit from Los Angeles Community College and 31 hours from Connors College in Warner.
OCCUPATION: Retired Law Enforcement and currently pastoring a local church.
FAMILY: Wife, Sherri; six adult children; eight grandchildren.
HOBBIES: Taking care of my horses,cattle, hogs, chickens, and hunting and fishing.
WEBSITE: Facebook page.
George Chandler
AGE: 63.
HOMETOWN: Braggs.
EDUCATION: Braggs High School; Connors State College.
OCCUPATION: Retired from Oklahoma Military Department.
FAMILY: Three children; 10 grandchildren.
HOBBIES: Racing.
WEBSITE: Facebook page.
Key dates
• Early voting:
Thursday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June 30.
