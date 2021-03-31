Joshua Tillery and Tiffanie Cox are vying for the Office 1 seat on the Porum Board of Education. They answered the following questions about Tuesday's election.
1 What is the most pressing need facing Porum Public Schools?
TILLERY: "Dealing with the upcoming budget cuts and trying to improve our school's technology to be more efficient at blended school."
COX: "Funding for classrooms and teachers. Distance learning is also a pressing issue for Porum Public Schools."
2 What specific steps would you take to address that need?
COX: "Make learning through Zoom meetings, where the kids get to see the teacher and actively participate in the classroom like they are a part of the room, offers greater benefit to the children's learning experience."
TILLERY: "To research what options are available for grants and bonds to improve the technology and to supplement the state's and federal's upcoming budget cuts."
3 Why do you think you are the best candidate for the Board of Education?
TILLERY: "I have graduated from Porum and have a ninth- and fourth-grader enrolled at Porum. I have the interest of the whole community in mind, and I really like seeing the school system improving in every aspect it can."
COX: "I want the Porum School students to succeed throughout life. Education is a priority in the success of all children."
4 What are the main capital needs facing Porum schools?
COX: "Technology and the funding for the technology, so were are not asking parents for the money for tablets or computers. Textbooks need to be updated and replaced."
TILLERY: "Technology and the upcoming bond for building improvements."
5 Does Porum need to improve its distance/online learning? Why or why not?
TILLERY: "Yes, I feel like our technology is not upgraded as it should be."
COX: "Yes, distance learning in Porum has room for improvement. Each classroom should offer the option to Zoom the classroom, social interaction with the teachers and peers helps students grow with social skills and diversity. Zooming the classroom means that each student will be on a live feed to the classroom. They can interact with the classroom like they are present in the room."
YOUR VOTE COUNTS
Key Dates
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• Election Day, Tuesday: Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meet the Candidates
NAME: Tiffanie Cox.
AGE: 32.
HOMETOWN: Porum.
EDUCATION: Connors State College.
OCCUPATION: Licensed Practical Nurse.
FAMILY: Married with three children.
HOBBIES: Going to the park, indoor soccer, and studying for exams.
NAME: Joshua Tillery.
AGE: 33.
HOMETOWN: Porum.
EDUCATION: High school diploma.
OCCUPATION: Shipping Clerk at NFI.
FAMILY: Wife, Carissa; son Rylind and two daughters Railey and Allison.
HOBBIES: Hunting/fishing, watching my kids play ball.
