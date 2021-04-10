Quick 5: Red Carpet Reading Night planned to encourage literacy

New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary School teacher Melody Cranford answers questions about Red Carpet Reading Night.
1. Why are you having the Red Carpet Reading Night?
"We are hosting this event to assist our families in the community with getting the educational resources in the home that they need to reinforce their scholar's educational skills and promote collaboration between school, home, and community organizations."
2. Who is invited to Red Carpet Reading Night?
"We would like for as many scholars in the area as possible to attend our reading night with their parents and family members. We would also like any person who is interested in receiving strategies and materials to help children in the community to come out, as well."
3. What will be offered at the Red Carpet Reading Night?
"We will be offering free make-and-take bags with sight words, reading strategy cards, and reading games for all ages. We will have literacy arts and crafts, free books, and food, as well. There will also be family door prizes given away, as well."
4. "Who is sponsoring the Red Carpet Reading Night?"
"The event is sponsored by the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP. We will also have activities hosted by Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Dot2Dot Educational Collaboration and Muskogee Public Schools."
5. How can people help this program in other ways?
"People can help with this program by donating any type of literacy items such as flashcards, books or board games. They can also offer support to local summer programs or churches that will be hosting events in the near future. We want our scholars in Muskogee to know that their education is important to our entire city."
WHAT: Red Carpet Reading Night: A Family Literacy Experience.
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: The Palace, 718 S. 24th St.
ADMISSION: Free.
