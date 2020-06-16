QUICK 5: Safety top priority for Hilldale students, candidates say

Incumbent Hilldale Board of Education member Dean Robertson and challenger Brad Williams compete in the June 30 runoff for seat 5. They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
1 What is the most pressing need facing Hilldale Schools?
BRAD WILLIAMS: "A. Getting kids back into school safely and a return to normalcy. B. Investment in technology for students and staff. C. Focus on academics."
DEAN ROBERTSON: "Maintaining a safe environment for Hilldale students and staff in the wake of the pandemic. The issue of online learning was rapidly thrust into implementation during the last days of the school year this past spring. We must ensure that this type of learning is beneficial to the students. Especially in the future, if this type of scenario were to unfold again. An additional need for the district is the necessity of attracting and maintaining quality teachers."
2 What specific steps would you plan to take to address that need?
ROBERTSON: "The board has been in continued communication with Superintendent Erik Puckett. The administration is also in close communication with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and their recommendations during this transitioning period. The district will be adding additional support staff to help maintain a clean and healthy environment for students and staff. The district has also been proactive in keeping parents and students well advised of the resources available and continued plans of the district. Communication is vital during these times."
WILLIAMS: "I would form an advisory council of teachers, staff, parents and students to discuss what worked and what didn't during the time students were learning from home. I also want to give students more choices when it comes to academics in order to give the students at Hilldale the best education possible. There will be a much larger focus on academics if I am elected."
3 How can your district improve its distance or online learning?
WILLIAMS: "It's painfully obvious there were not enough funds allocated from the previous bond issue for technology. We have to invest in infrastructure, software and training of teachers to give our staff and students the resources needed to provide a comprehensive education. We need to work in conjunction with other districts in our area to take advantage of the resources available to public education."
ROBERTSON: "Online learning must become familiar to both the student and teacher and be a viable resource. The plan is to regularly exercise the virtual learning to allow the student and teachers to familiarize themselves to this type of learning. The students will practice the online learning while in the classroom with the teacher, which will help to decrease any anxieties that may accompany the process. This will occur on a monthly basis, early in the school year and will help to work out any problems. The district has also enabled those students that don't have access to internet services, the ability to access online services in their homes."
4 What are the best ways to attract and retain quality teachers to your district?
ROBERTSON: "Hilldale district has made it a priority to provide an environment to attract and retain quality staffing. We want to continue to work within the budget to provide a quality income, that is inline with or greater than, the surrounding districts of our size. We want to continue to be an attractive place of employment for incoming staff. The passing of the recent bond issue and improvements of the facilities will help in that process."
WILLIAMS: "We have to give our teachers the support they need. Teachers need to feel encouraged, included and appreciated. This can be done with mentorships for new teachers and incentives for more tenured teachers.
5 Why do you think you are the best candidate for your board of education?
WILLIAMS: "I bring a fresh set of ideas and resources that I believe the current board needs. I possess the business knowledge to help with the financial aspect as well as the common sense to not be reactive and make poor choices for the district."
ROBERTSON: "The district is healthy. The administration is strong and proactive. Hilldale Public Schools is shining brightly. Our district, our city, state and nation have been through a very scary time and we are coming out on the other side stronger and more resilient. We have seen our administration, supported by the Board of Education, step to the plate. The district made some difficult, but necessary decisions, gathered resources, banded with the community, and trudged forward. I am proud of Hilldale. My wife and I and our three girls have all been students of Hilldale and we are committed to the district. I'm excited to see where the future takes Hilldale Public Schools."
