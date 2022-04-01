Incumbent Seat 2 Haskell Board of Education member John Dillingham will face retired teacher Annita Taber in the school board election on Tuesday. The candidates answered the following questions about school issues.
1. What do you consider the most important issues facing Haskell Public Schools?
TABER: "The most pressing issue facing Haskell Public Schools is our teacher turnover rate and the average daily student attendance."
DILLINGHAM: "The biggest issue currently is the teacher shortage in Oklahoma. It is very difficult to find teachers that are certified to teach higher level courses."
2. What specific steps would you take to address these issues?
DILLINGHAM: "The only steps that can be taken to address these issues is by pushing to elect the right legislators for our state. Our legislators have to keep working to increase teacher pay to ensure we can retain our current teachers as well as providing a competitive starting salary so that we are enticing our kids to join this profession. In addition to that, we also state money to allow us to increase pay for our support personnel. No school can operate without this group of employees and most schools can’t compensate them the way they deserve. This will be the only way we can educate our kids the way they deserve."
TABER: "The steps needed to address these issues is to provide our staff and students with a safe and positive learning environment. We can provide a safe learning environment by ensuring that our students and staff have the needed support to be successful. We need to boost our overall school morale by providing collaborative opportunities for our students, staff, teachers, and administration to ensure that everyone is an active participant in the learning process."
3. Why do you think you are the best candidate for the Haskell Board of Education?
TABER: "I have 30 years of educational experience. All 30 years of my educational experience comes from the first-grade classroom at Haskell Public Schools."
DILLINGHAM: "I have been on the school board for 15 years, so I would say my experience. My opponent in this election retired from teaching at Haskell Schools after 30 years. The experience I bring to the board is a different kind of experience. School board members are required to get education credits each term in areas such as ethics, school finance, Open Meeting Act and school law. Continuing education is required in every term, and I have exceeded the requirements. I have been the board president for many years and work very closely with the superintendent on writing the agenda for meetings and helping our superintendent work through other issues that may arise. Haskell Schools has been very fortunate with community support in passing bonds without raising taxes for our residents. I am the only current member of the board that has experience with school bonds and the projects completed using these funds, and we are beginning the planning stages for our next bond that will need to come up for a vote in two years for taxes to remain the same. Haskell has a first-year superintendent with many years in public education. The experience needed in the board today is the experience I have described for myself."
4. How should subjects such as slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears and women’s rights be taught in the classroom?
DILLINGHAM: "While this is a hot topic around the country and I have a strong opinion on it, the reality is that as a school board member in Oklahoma we must follow the law in how these subjects are taught. HB 1775 took affect in May 2021 with emergency guidance coming from the State Board of Education in July 2021 and final guidelines coming just a few weeks ago. If these guidelines are not followed, then our teachers are at risk of having their certification suspended or revoked. In addition, if a school district doesn’t follow the laws the district is at risk of losing funding and accreditation."
TABER: "Subjects such as slavery, Jim Crow, the Trial of Tears and women’s rights should be taught in accordance with the current legislation and the Oklahoma Academic Standards."
5. What are the main capital needs — such as buildings, technology, transportation — facing your school district?
TABER: "The main capital need facing Haskell Public Schools is adequate educational technologies. Educational technologies are ever changing. We need to ensure that we are supplying our students and staff with the most up to date educational tech."
DILLINGHAM: "The main capital needs for Haskell currently is the need for new cafeterias at both of our sites. We also need a new building and equipment for our ag mechanic students. In addition to these things we need to continue to improve our technology."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.