Quick 5: Two vie for Midway school board seat

Incumbent Ross Kellner faces a challenge from Will Duvall for Midway Board of Education Seat 3 election on April 4.
The candidates agreed to answer the following questions:
Why are you running for this position on the board of education?
DUVALL: "I am running for school board because I want to be an advocate for the children in our community. I have a strong belief in family, faith, and serving the community. I believe that the school is at the heart of a community. I think that the school board should be more receptive to parents, school staff, and students that have issues. I am running because I think there needs to be more of an open dialogue and the board should take input from all parties before making decisions. Board members are elected by the community and should represent the people that elected them. I would like to see more public participation and a partnership with the board on making decisions that affect our children. My twins, nephew, and cousins go to Midway and I want the best education for not only them but all the kids."
KELLNER: "I’m currently on the school board and the active president. My seat is up because I was voted in when an existing member left, therefore I finished out his term and am up for re-election. My peers and I have many upgrades and improvements for our small school that have already begun and would love to see those through."
What are your main qualifications for this position?
KELLNER: "I’m an active member of my community, with children who attend Midway Public Schools. I’m passionate about our young peoples future and the future of our country and community. While in school I was a member of the FFA (showed livestock, livestock judged, cattle graded) I also played sports — basketball, football, and golf. With that I have seen all sides of the spectrum and strive to make improvement’s to all aspects of our kids extracurricular activities. Along with that I strive to push our teachers and current staff to assist and aid all kids in brightening their education and pushing more educated young people into the career world."
DUVALL: "I have a strong belief that public education is important for all our children. I believe in being honest, transparent, and having integrity. I believe in having understanding and showing empathy when others have issues they are dealing with, especially when it comes to their children. I am hard working and am not afraid of making tough decisions. I am committed to getting the community more involved in the school. I believe in accepting the will of the majority and doing what’s right for the entire school. I am currently the board vice president of the Hitchita Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a firefighter. I have been attending our school board meetings since last October in order to see how things are currently being done."
What are the main issues facing your school district?
DUVALL: “School funding is at the top of the list for me. Lack of communication between the board and the community. Students being bullied and not knowing how to deal with the incident or how to report it."
KELLNER: "Some of the things I see needing improved are the facilities as well as curriculum to better our children for their future. Many of these things have already begun to see improvements. Also, one of the major things I tend to really seek improvements in is our children’s safety while at school. With all the ugly in our world I want to make sure our kids have a safe place to learn and grow and always know Midway Public Schools has their back. "
How would you confront these issues if you serve on the board?
KELLNER: "Being an active board member now, we have already begun the process of improving both facilities and education for our students. Also, safety has really took a turn for the better with designated parking areas being assigned. We have also improved the process of pick-up and drop-off being making it safer for everyone involved. We have also added security doors to enter buildings and gates are being locked during school hours. The new concrete barriers are a temporary fix to prevent vehicles from leaving the roadway and entering our children’s playground area. We look to improve that safety feature and add a more eye appealing structure to continue to protect our young ones."
DUVALL: "If elected, I would hope to not only work with board but with the entire community. Fundraising is a big part of small school funding, and it takes the entire community for this to be successful. I would work with administration to see what grants are available at local, state, and possibly national level.
"Since my kids have been attending Midway I have noticed a lack of communication from the board. After deciding to run and talking with the community I feel that most parents and guardians don’t feel like their voice matters in school decisions. I would like to make meetings more inviting to the public and encourage community participation.
"I know that bullying is a big issue in all schools. I think we can do better at helping kids deal with this issue. I would see more teacher training on signs to look for and on how to deal with these sensitive situations. I would like the children to know that they can speak up and report things. I think that bringing in advocacy agencies to speak with the staff and students would be a great help."
What are the main capital needs facing the district?
DUVALL: "I think that our school has funding needs at all levels. From teacher pay to the simple things like classroom supplies and books. Here are the three that stand out to me: School maintenance and renovations; funding for school sports, clubs, and activities; technology needs."
KELLNER: "We need to continue to promote businesses to improve our tax base. Also we need to promote new kids and families to move in and join our community. The passing of bonds greatly helps our school with upgrades to curriculum and facilities."
NAME: Will Duvall.
AGE: 45.
HOMETOWN: Hitchita.
EDUCATION: Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Francis Tuttle Technology Center.
OCCUPATION: Fleet supervisor at East Central Electric Cooperative.
FAMILY: Wife, Liberty; two children, Rylie and Porter.
HOBBIES: “Camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and most important, hanging out with my kids.”
NAME: Ross Kellner.
AGE: 32.
HOMETOWN: Morris.
EDUCATION: Morris High School, some college.
OCCUPATION: Okmulgee firefighter, owner/operator Kellner Cuts Lawn Care.
FAMILY: Wife, Skyla; three children, Camden, Raynee and Waylon.
HOBBIES: "Spending time with wife, kids and family, raising show pigs."
