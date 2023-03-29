Students attending the Real Okie Leadership Experience learned the importance of communicating and listening.
"When we make decisions that are going to impact a lot of people, you need to go to those people first, and not to make decisions without considering their impact," former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in a keynote address Wednesday.
The Leadership Experience drew more than 150 high school students from Muskogee Public Schools, as well as Oktaha, Checotah, Porter, Eufaula and Okmulgee schools. Students spent a day at Muskogee High School's Rougher Village Arena, where they participated in sessions on mental health issues, communication, leadership styles and social media.
During her address, Hofmeister talked about the student advisory council she conducted during her two terms as state superintendent. Students from schools across the state participated.
"We followed the idea of 'it's not about us without us,'" Hofmeister said. "I asked students, what's happening, what do you need?"
She said students cited teacher pay as one need, mental health intervention as another.
"We started hearing that we had way too many tests," she said. "So we went to the Legislature and got rid of all the state testing that wasn't required. ... Students made that happen."
Leadership Experience participant Maddi Havens from Muskogee High School said she learned about the importance of communication.
"I learned that communicating with people, even if you don't know what they're going through, is important," Havens said. "You want the same people to do it for you."
Students learned other ways to communicate and get to know each other. Ice-breakers were held on the basketball court to start the day.
MHS Student Body Vice President Micah Stafford described the handshake game.
"Everyone has a name tag and they're going up and introducing themselves and switching name tags," he said, adding that participants try to end the game with their name tag.
In one breakout session, one group of students had to describe something, such as a bear or a flower, while another student must draw it.
"One of the issues I was facing was making sure that what I was describing was something my partner would understand the same way I was," one participant said.
Carlie Guinn of Porter Student Council said she learned how to communicate with different people.
"We're learning about personalities and how some have problems with commitment," she said, adding that the Leadership Experience is a good thing, because "it helps me get involved with my school."
MHS Principal Kim Fleak said said MHS leadership students planned and developed the experience.
"We started our student leadership program here at Muskogee High about four years ago and watched it develop from a group of 10 to now we have five leadership classes," she said.
Stafford said MHS wanted to share the experience with other schools.
"We made such a big deal over the past few years about influencing this brand new idea called student leadership," Stafford said. "This event is just the brainchild of this idea that we want to expand leadership training and community awareness to schools around us. Rural schools that don't have this opportunity, so they can learn about their community, gather leadership training and take it back to their schools."
Oktaha Student Council Sponsor Carrie Hutson said eight Oktaha student council members attended.
"We're excited for it," Hutson said. "When we go to state convention (for student council), the kids are more familiar with kids from their area."
Fleak said she was pleased at what the MHS leadership teams accomplished.
"I see so many smiling faces and students here to learn from one another and be able to take some leadership skills back to their sites," she said.
