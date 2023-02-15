Regional Science and Engineering Fair winners announced

Muskogee High School students, from left, Keeghan Hess, JoAnn Sheppard and Phat Nguyen show the display that helped them win Senior Best in Fair at the Muskogee Regional Science Fair.  

 DERRYL VENTERS/Submitted

The following students took top honors at the Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering Fair, held Tuesday at Muskogee Civic Center. 

Best of the Fair, Senior: Designing and Programming Robots, Phat Nguyen, Keeghan Hess, and JoAnn Shepard; Teacher, Janet Lopez.

They win an all-expense paid trip to International Science Fair, May 13-19 in Dallas, courtesy of the Greater Muskogee Area Regional Science Fair sponsors.

Best of Fair, Junior: Hanes vs. Haney, Eli Shelby; Teacher, Amber Cleary.

Jim Wilson Award of Excellence

First Place, $150: Junior — Eli Shelby; Senior — Phat Nguyen, Keeghan Hess, JoAnn Shepard

Second Place, $75: Junior — Aaron Meinershagen; Senior — Aubri West

Third Place, $50: Junior — London Essex and Allyson Edwards. Not given in Senior Division.

 

State Science Fair Qualifiers

• Justin Gilmore, Hilldale Middle School

• Grace Henry, Kylee Bunch, Madelyn Diamond, Muskogee 8th/9th Grade Academy

• Sophie Kolmer, Muskogee High School

• Elizabeth Van Voast,  Sadler Arts Academy

• Adelaide Rutherford, Sadler Arts Academy

• Jewels Brower, Muskogee 6th/7th Grade Academy

• Natalie Horton, Ava Seubold, Muldrow High School

• Kyler Lemon, Rougher Innovations

• Paisler Tolbert, Brianne Watts, Elizabeth Mendoza, Muskogee High School

• Allyson Edwards, Hilldale Middle School

• Elaina Kelley, Hilldale Middle School

• Aubri West, Muskogee High School

• Aaron Meinershagen, Sadler Arts Academy

• August Smith, Sadler Arts Academy

• Phat Nguyen, Keeghan Hess, JoAnn Shepard, Muskogee High School

• Rylan Williams, Sadler Arts Academy

• Noah Jones, Hilldale Middle School

• Eli Shelby, Sadler Arts Academy

• Janaia Woodfaulk, Angel Fillmoore, Comya Jones, Muskogee High School

• Kaylynn Mackey, Rougher Innovations Academy

• Evan Ellis, Hilldale Middle School

• Marissa Osborne, Sadler Arts Academy

• Dawson Lynch, Elise Baker, Muldrow High School

• Hadleigh Davis, Sadler Arts Academy

• Jared Ogden, Muskogee 6th/7th Grade Academy

Broadcom – Masters Certificates for outstanding performance for a 6th, 7th, or 8th grade project at an SSP-Affiliated Fair.

• Justin Gilmore, Hilldale Middle School

• Elizabeth Van Voast, Sadler Arts Academy

• Aidan Moore Muskogee, 6th and 7th Grade Academy

• Allyson Edwards, Hilldale Middle School

• London Essex, Sadler Arts Academy

• Aaron Meinershagen, Sadler Arts Academy

• Eli Shelby, Sadler Arts Academy

 

2023 SCIENCE FAIR RIBBONS

BEHAVIORAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

• JUNIOR DIVISION:  1. Justin Gilmore — Video Games vs. Reactions, Hilldale Middle School; 2. Grace Henry, Kylee Bunch, Madelyn Diamond — How Does The Weather Affect Your Mood Dude!, Muskogee 8th & 9th Grade Academy; 3 Eli Singleton — Does Age Impact Human Reaction Time?     

• SENIOR DIVISION:  1. Sophie Kolmer — Human vs. AI -Muskogee High School.

BOTANY     

• JUNIOR DIVISION:  1. Elizabeth Van Voast — Plants Sound Off!, Sadler Arts Academy; 2. Daniella Bever-Froman — Mind Your P’s & H’s, Sadler Arts Academy.

CHEMISTRY     

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1. Aidan Moore —  Cold Crystals, Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Academy; 2. Nyah Adair — What’s Poppin?, Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Academy; 3 (tie) Adelaide Rutherford — Everlasting Bubbles, Sadler Arts Academy, and Jewels Brower — Crystals: Which One Is Better Quality?, Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Academy.

• SENIOR DIVISION: 1.  Natalie Horton & Ava Seubold — Stain Stain Go Away, Muldrow High School; 2 (Tie). Kyler Lemon — Bloodstains On My New Carpet, Rougher Innovations Academy, and Paisley Tolbert, Brianne Watts, Elizabeth Mendoza — Rusty Rusty, Muskogee High School.

MEDICINE AND HEALTH

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1 (tie) Allyson Edwards — Does The Glow Stop The Grow? Hilldale Middle School, and London Essex — Are Two Ears Better Than One? Sadler Arts Academy; 2.  Elaina Kelley — Which Store Water Is Best For You? Hilldale Middle School.

SENIOR DIVISION: 1.  Aubri West — To Dilute or Not To Dilute, Muskogee High School.

ENGINEERING      

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1. Aaron Meinershagen — Blowing In The Wind, Sadler Arts Academy; 2. Abigail Bever-Froman — Can You Wind It, Sadler Arts Academy; 3. August Smith — Homemade Electricity, Sadler Art.

• SENIOR DIVISION: 1. Phat Nguyen, Keeghan Hess, JoAnn Shepard — Designing & Programming Robots, Muskogee High School.  

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1. Rylan Williams — The ph Problem, Sadler Arts Academy; 2. Lexi Speir — Oh No, Oil!, Sadler Arts Academy; 3. Noah Jones — Homemade Fly Traps, Hilldale Middle School.

EARTH and SPACE

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1.  Eli Shelby — Hanes vs Haney, Sadler Arts Academy.

• SENIOR DIVISION: 1. Janaia Woodfaulk, Angel Fillmoore, Comya Jones — Soil Enhancement, Muskogee High School; 2. Kaylynn Mackey — Shaky Soil, Rougher Innovations Academy.

PHYSICS

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1. Evan Ellis — Trash Talk, Hilldale Middle School; 2.  Marissa Osborne — Quiet In The House! Sadler Arts Academy; 3. Landen Jackson and Alexander Soto-Morales — Does Temperature Affect A Magnet's Strength? Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Academy.

• SENIOR DIVISION:  1. Dawson Lynch and Elise Baker — It Keeps Going & Going…..or Does It? Muldrow High School.

ZOOLOGY

• JUNIOR DIVISION: 1. Hadleigh Davis — Piggin Out, Sadler Arts Academy; 2. Jared Ogden and Lane Lewis — How Different Food Affects Cow Weight, Muskogee 6th & 7th Grade Center; 3. Rebecca Felty — How Does Music Impact Egg Production, Sadler Arts Academy.

