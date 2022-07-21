Updates to Muskogee's River Country Family Water Park and Muskogee County Transit Authority are among projects funded through $4 million in City of Muskogee Foundation grants.
"I think you would be hard-pressed not to find something for everybody," Foundation Chairwoman Wren Stratton said, adding that she sees a good variety of programs to be funded this year.
River Country Water Park is due $500,000 in updating and renovations over the next two years.
"That's something that the whole community benefits from," Stratton said. "And I like that one because it's also a revenue generator."
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the city will work with an aquatic design team to help decide what needs to be done.
"We hope that what we're going to do is renovate the park some, and maybe add a new attraction to the park," he said. "We could say 'we want to have this,' but we don't know what we can afford, especially in these times when construction is so expensive."
Wilkerson said the park has not received major updates since it opened in 2000. Freddie, the frog slide, was added in 2010.
"We want to take care of maintenance needs so the park is going to be there for a long, long time," he said. "Secondly, we hope to add a new feature to the park to help us expand our capacity."
He said sometimes the park gets so crowded that visitors must be turned away or told to wait.
"Some of the things are expensive, like to repaint and gel coat the slides, and the pool plaster is always very expensive," he said. "It probably will be more cost effective if we can do it all at once."
Stratton said Muskogee County Transit Authority is to get $220,545 for new software.
"You'll be able to track your ride before it gets to you," Stratton said. "They will be able to better and more efficiently send out drivers because they can track better. It will make the operation more efficient."
The foundation also approved a $205,837 to help fund a family wellness center at Green Country Behavioral Health, Stratton said.
Grants also were given to ongoing programs, such as Dream Team Youth Program at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The program received $225,000.
"Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and the Martin Luther King Center have a great history with the City of Muskogee Foundation," said Program Manager Laura Hazen. "The foundation currently supports and has been supportive in the past of our ongoing efforts to serve the youth of Muskogee through the programs offered at the MLK Center. CoMF has traditionally been our largest funder for these youth programs. We are very appreciative of the grants we have received and plan to continue the partnership. Grant funds are used to provide top notch after school and summer programming. Those funds are used to cover costs such as classroom supplies, staffing, enrichment tools, nutrition, and technology."
In addition to their typical annual grant-making cycle, the City of Muskogee Foundation approved up to $2,726,000 in economic development funding this past spring to provide immediate support and assist with job creation and capital infrastructure improvements, according to a news release.
The City of Muskogee Foundation was established in 2008 by city councilors for the expressed purpose of making "a real difference" in the community by improving residents' quality of life. It develops, supports and promotes programs and facilities related to education, arts, culture, community revitalization, health and wellness, recreation, and economic development.
Economic Development
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority – SIP 2022 Project Bumblebee —$626,000
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority – SIP 2022 Georgia-Pacific —$500,000
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority – SIP 2022 CaptivAire —$510,000
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority – 2022 Smith Ferry Road Project — $1,000,000
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority – SIP 2022 Employee Recruitment — $250,000
EDUCATION AND EMPOWERMENT
• City of Muskogee — Muskogee Teen Center Program — $150,000
• Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma – Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Staff-Led Troops Program —$2,000
• Hilldale Public Schools — ALT ED — Adapting Learning & Transforming Educational Dialogue Program— $24,000
• Hilldale Public Schools — Middle School — Robots Building Leaders Program — $30,000
• ICTC — Driving Simulator for CDL Training Program — $60,000
• Lake Area United Way — Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program — $25,000
• Muskogee Public Schools — Muskogee Public Schools 2022-2023 Programs— $175,000
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods — Dream Team Youth programs at the MLK Jr. Community Center — $225,000
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods — Nonprofit Resource Development Program — $25,000
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods — Program Manager — $25,000
• Three Rivers Museum — Muskogee Reads the Sesquicentennial Program — $24,000
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Court Appointed Special Advocates Inc. — CASA For Children, Inc. — $110,000
• Eastern Oklahoma Development District — Momma C’s Meals on the Go 2022 —$194,525
• Green Country Behavioral Health — Family Wellness Center — $205,837
• Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-muscular Foundation — Kelly B. Todd Pediatric Therapy Center — Operational Growth Funding Program — $45,000
• Kids’ Space — Child Abuse Awareness Education Program —$32,000
• Kids’ Space — Trauma Focused Therapy Program — $60,000
• Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty — Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty Program — $392,352
• Oklahoma Dental Foundation- Serving the Oral Health Needs of Underserved Individuals in Muskogee Program — $30,000
• Women In Safe Home, Inc. — WISH Counseling Program — $68,400
QUALITY OF LIFE
• City of Muskogee — River Country Family Waterpark Project — $500,000, over two years
• City of Muskogee – City Attorney’s Office- Adult and Juvenile Offender Community Service program — $80,000
• City of Muskogee – Portable Stage — $50,000
• Muskogee County Transit Authority – Intelligent Transportation System for Expanded Service and Improved Rider Experience Project — $220,545
• Volunteers of America — Volunteers of America (VOAOK) Payee Services – Muskogee program — $20,000
