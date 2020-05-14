Retiring Webbers Falls superintendent looks back on school year

Retiring Webbers Falls School Superintendent Dr. Dixie Swearingen says her final year in education was her most challenging.
It began more than a month late as the town recovered from a devastating flood. It ended with school buildings closed out of concern for COVID-19.
“The thing I worry about most is that our students missed out on five weeks at the beginning of the school year, and about eight weeks at the end of the school year,” Swearingen said.
Swearingen, a 1975 Webbers Falls graduate, says she is retiring to help her ailing husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
“I want to have some quality time with him,” she said. “And maybe I’ll get to spend some time with my grandchildren.”
Eufaula Middle School Principal Chris Whelan has been hired as Webbers Falls superintendent.
Swearingen said Whelan brings years of experience in instructional leadership, as well as knowledge of technology and curriculum.
“He fits in really well and is much of a rural person,” she said. “He understands things that are important at Webbers Falls. You know our ag ed is so important at Webbers Falls. He has background in that.”
She said Whelan also understands that, “for a small community, the school is the center of the community.”
Swearingen became Webbers Falls Superintendent in 2013 after working seven years as an assistant high school principal in Shawnee.
During her tenure as superintendent, she oversaw a $1.3 million bond issue project to update technology and improve buildings.
The flood of late May 2019 almost swept everything away. Black mold went up classroom walls. The basketball court floor buckled like ocean waves. Water soaked and ruined all the library books and textbooks.
Swearingen said she and the district were bolstered during the flood by “the prayers of people across the United States.”
“Prayers for our teachers, for our students,” she said. “The thing that got us through was just getting that spiritual support.”
She said she believes “God intervened” to help the school after the flood.
“Because who would have thought we’d have gotten that building back together at the beginning of the school year,” she said. “We’ve been blessed with the people who gave donations, who donated their time during the summer.”
The COVID-19 pandemic closed Webbers Falls school buildings after Spring Break. The Oklahoma Department of Education ordered all public schools to close their buildings and offer distance learning after April 6.
Webbers Falls was somewhat prepared for distance learning, because each student had been assigned Chromebook laptops. Most high school students had taken their laptops at home before the closure, but elementary students did not.
“It’s just nicer to have the students right here at the school, interacting with the teachers personally,” Swearingen said. “Not all of our students have internet access, so therefore it’s not like they can get on and Zoom with their teachers in order to ask questions. It’s mostly either phone calls, or there are some who could get onto the internet and email with their teachers.”
