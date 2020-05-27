Northeastern State University’s oldest honor society, Rho Theta Sigma, recognized 43 spring 2020 initiates.
Established on the Tahlequah campus in the 1920s, Rho Theta Sigma honors students with high achievements in all disciplines. It has over 5,000 members.
Initiates have all met the requirements of a 3.4 GPA for two full-time semesters or a 3.6 GPA for one full-time semester and a dedication to life-time membership and commitment to the organization’s principles and codes.
Area initiates are: Braggs, Allison White; Fort Gibson, Camerin James; Muskogee, Erin Elisabeth Crotty; Tahlequah, Brittany Amlin, Ah-nee Ge-loost Christie, Leila Rebekah Harrison, Emily Madison Pryor, Whitney Jo Roach, Sara Ryals; Warner, Gabriella Peebles.
