RISE changes focus to community-based services

Muskogee's RISE program seeks to help more teen girls who have gone through trauma, or who are at risk.
RISE, which opened in 2017 as a residential shelter for sex trafficking victims, is moving to a community-based model, Executive Director Keri Spencer said.
"As we have worked on our sustainability plan and doing our normal everyday program evaluation, we came together as a board and decided to change our model," she said. "I think it's going to allow us to actually serve more youth, and get more services and help more youth."
The facility will operate as the RISE Center for Prevention and Empowerment. RISE now stands for Restore, Inspire, Strengthen, Empower, she said.
Spencer said the program will keep serving girls "in that sixth grade through 12th grade range."
The program will now go beyond helping victims of sex trafficking to teen girls who have experienced other traumas, such as sexual abuse, sexual violence or other types of abuse, she said. Another focus is girls who might be at risk of having addiction problems or being trafficked, she said.
"Maybe they're already involved with the delinquency court system or maybe things at home aren't 100 percent great," she said. "For whatever reason they're at risk of being started down a road where they're vulnerable to situations as dating violence or sex trafficking."
For five years, RISE did not disclose the location of its shelter, which housed six girls. Spencer had said she received two to three calls each week about girls needing help.
RISE discontinued its residential service on Aug. 30. Some remaining residents were able to return to families and a couple of others were moved to other shelters.
"They all have been moved to locations where they are safe," she said.
RISE staff members are spending this month revamping the facility, located on East Chandler Road, toward a more community-centered focus.
"We took all the bedrooms and turned them into individual study rooms," Spencer said. "We have a counselor available for any girls and families."
She said girls will have the same programs as shelter residents had, including life skills classes "that are powerful and deep and help people start to heal from traumas."
Programs will deal with internet and social media safety, dating and personal safety, healthy boundaries, healthy relationships, self-esteem, and anger management.
The programs will be offered for three hours after school, she said.
"We're here as an added support to the girls and their families," she said "We're happy to pick the girls up at school and take them home" and "because they're here from 4 to 7 p.m., we'll provide them with an evening meal and take them home."
A room was set up for supervised visitation, and staff members have gone through training to become professional supervised visitation monitors. She said many people have had to drive to Tulsa for such service.
"When families have gone to court and perhaps been involved with DHS (Department of Human Services) and perhaps been ordered that one of the children have supervised visitation, we have been trained in being that supervisor and offering that service," Spencer said.
RISE hopes to eventually open satellite facilities in Tahlequah or Wagoner, she said.
Plans on how to use a Fort Gibson property that was donated to RISE have been put on hold. In January, the board had considered using the building as a day center.
Spencer said she now is able to visit schools, civic organizations and youth groups to offer prevention and awareness training.
