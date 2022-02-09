RiverHawk Jam provides NSU preview

Northeastern State University will hold a spring preview day for prospective students during RiverHawk Jam this Saturday.
The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a pep rally and University Welcome in the NSU Center for Performing Arts. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the NSU Tahlequah Campus to learn more about degree programs from faculty and engage with current students to learn about life as a RiverHawk.
Students will tour campus on a group scavenger hunt and stop by a student organization and academic college fair.
Students who attend RiverHawk Jam will be provided a discount code which will waive the application fee if they submit their application for admission that day.
All attendees will be entered in a drawing for tuition waivers, bookstore vouchers and RiverHawk swag bags. Attendees will also receive lunch and a free T-shirt at the event.
Parking will be available in the lot between the John Vaughan Library and Seminary Suites. Bus parking will be available at Doc Wadley Stadium. Shuttles will be available.
For more information or to register, visit www.nsuok.edu/riverhawkjam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.