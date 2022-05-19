RiverHawks Scholar Program graduates first class

The RiverHawks Scholar Program’s first class graduated May 7 from the first inclusive postsecondary education (IPSE) college program for students with mild to moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities in Oklahoma.
Alaine Lambert from Muskogee earned a certificate of integrated community studies, as did Sarah Parrack and Charles Michael Copeland, both from Tulsa.
The RiverHawks program is an innovative, four-year certificate program operating through a unique partnership at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
“The first IPSE graduation is a dream realized due to so much work, generosity and prayer from donors, incredible leadership at NSU, and an excellent board of directors for LeadLearnLive,” Julie Lackey, director of Oklahoma IPSE Alliance, said.
“However, that dream would not have happened if not for amazing families that supported their students and most of all to Lainey, Michael and Sarah for all their hard work and desire for their best lives,” Lackey said.
In May 2018, NSU joined LeadLearnLive to create the RiverHawks Scholar Program, which focuses on academics, independent living, social skills and career development.
Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ Transition program funds up to $3,000 per student each semester for tuition, room and board and paid internships. DRS’ Vocational Rehabilitation division may also provide career counseling, vocational evaluation, work adjustment training, on-the-job training, work-study, job development and placement, depending on students’ needs.
Riverhawk students must be Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ Transition Program clients, ages 18 through 26 years.
“Together, the program partners are empowering RiverHawks scholars to live independently and become gainfully employed after they complete the program,” DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt said.
"Alaine Lambert, Sarah Parrack and Michael Copeland have blazed a trail for our current underclassman and all future RiverHawks Scholar students,” said Justin Chase, RiverHawks Scholar Program director. “They are proving that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to working hard and overcoming challenges. I will certainly miss them, but I am also excited to see what their future holds."
