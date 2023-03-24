Muskogee High School's robotics students can expect a stressful April as they prepare for at least two major competitions.
Muskogee Innovations Team (MIT) members must use computers and 3-D printers to ensure better parts for the robot they'll use at the FIRST Championship, April 19-22 in Houston.
Meanwhile, the students work on a robot to be used at the International Science Fair, May 13-19 in Dallas.
"We have to balance the time between finishing science fair and trying to get our other robot to work," MHS senior Phat Nguyen said. "They aren't like the same robots, so they don't work together. We have to do one thing for one robot and another thing for the other robot."
MIT qualified for the FIRST Championship by earning the Rookie All-Star award at CHARGED UP, the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition, held earlier this month in Shawnee. FIRST is an acronym: For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
The team, under the leadership of MHS teacher Janet Lopez, has competed for nearly 13 years in the FIRST Tech Challenge League. This is the first time they qualified for the championship. MIT is raising $8,000 for nine members to go to the FIRST Championship. MIT members going to the FIRST Championship include co-captains Keeghan Hess and Phat Nguyen, as well as Hollie Courtney, Agustin Delgado, Eric Hall, James Mackey, Addison Plunket, Alan (A.J.) Sargent, and JoAnn Shepherd.
Alan said he's looking forward to the world championship.
"There's going to be a lot of teams there to meet, and I'm looking forward to just competing and meeting all those teams from all across the world.”
However, MIT members have a lot of their own work to do.
Keeghan, an MHS senior, said the first version of the robot's claw was not as effective as they wanted.
"We went in, knowing all of the issues and things that went wrong, we tried to reiterate and design it to be more efficient, as well as design it to store in different areas," he said.
Lopez said Keeghan designed each pulley on the claw. Each pulley was made on a 3-D printer and helps turn timing belts to move the claw.
"There's even a ridge to keep the belts separate," Lopez said, pointing to a pulley for two belts. "It's all his design."
The team also will compete April 6-8 at the Green Country Regional FIRST Robotics championship in Tulsa.
"There are 11 different countries that will be competing in that event," Lopez said.
Lopez said FIRST teams from other schools, including Hostile Gato of Fort Gibson High School, helped MIT over the years.
"As a rookie, you don't get where you are without help," she said. "That's like the ethos of FIRST. When we're on the floor, we're competing. But we're going to help you because we don't want to beat a dead robot. We want to beat somebody who's got a good robot. The FIRST team in Fort Gibson has been very helpful. They've loaned us parts."
Broken Arrow's Midnight Ostrich Runners team has pointed MHS to grants and other sources of funding, Lopez said.
Meanwhile, a group of MHS robotics students qualified for the International Science Fair after winning Best of Fair at the Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering Fair, held in February.
With their entry, "Designing and Programming Robots," Phat, Keeghan and JoAnn won an all-expense paid trip to International Science Fair, May 13-19 in Dallas, courtesy of the Greater Muskogee Area Regional Science Fair sponsors.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Innovative Team (MIT) Pancake Breakfast.
WHEN: 8-11 a.m. April 1.
WHERE: Muskogee High School Cafeteria, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
SUGGESTED DONATION: $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.