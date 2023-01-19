Rogers State releases honor rolls

RSU

CLAREMORE — Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.

The following area students are listed on the President's Honor Roll.

Muskogee — Jessica Hollingshead, Lilli A. Joseph.

Braggs — Alexandria Munzenrider.

Checotah — Kayson Flud.

Hulbert — Channon Rankin.

Tahlequah — Kelsi Fields.

Wagoner — Caitlin Gilreath, Emily Hankins.

Warner — David Ward.

Area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include:

Muskogee — Tyler Johnson, Isaac McBrien, Jonathan Thompson.

Fort Gibson — Caden Goss.

Hulbert — Kristen Bailey.

Tahlequah — Zylee Ward.

Webbers Falls — Scott White. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video