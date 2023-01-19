Rogers State releases honor rolls

CLAREMORE — Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.
The following area students are listed on the President's Honor Roll.
Muskogee — Jessica Hollingshead, Lilli A. Joseph.
Braggs — Alexandria Munzenrider.
Checotah — Kayson Flud.
Hulbert — Channon Rankin.
Tahlequah — Kelsi Fields.
Wagoner — Caitlin Gilreath, Emily Hankins.
Warner — David Ward.
Area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include:
Muskogee — Tyler Johnson, Isaac McBrien, Jonathan Thompson.
Fort Gibson — Caden Goss.
Hulbert — Kristen Bailey.
Tahlequah — Zylee Ward.
Webbers Falls — Scott White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.