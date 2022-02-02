Rogers State University releases honor rolls

Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a “B”). Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.
The following area students were named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls,:
Muskogee: Jessica Hollingshead, President's Honor Roll; Tyler Johnson, Dean's Honor Roll; Jack Schultz, Dean's Honor Roll; Jonathan Thompson, Dean's Honor Roll.
Haskell: Chloe Blan, Dean's Honor Roll; Ines Mendoza, Dean's Honor Roll; Marissa Smith, Dean's Honor Roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.