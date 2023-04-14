Muskogee High School senior Aubri West says she learned a lot through volunteering.
"I’ve learned to be patient with others and how to humble myself while serving," West said. "Not everyone has come from the same resources that maybe I have, and so it is important to show those people the love, support and help that they may not get otherwise."
West was among 18 MHS students honored at the Rougher 300 awards ceremony this week at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Those honored included nine seniors who served 300 hours or more each. Also honored were three freshmen, four sophomores and two juniors who served more than 75 hours each.
Collectively, this year's Rougher 300 qualifying students completed more than 5,345 community service hours.
West and senior Lucille Ledbetter earned Soroptimist Club Award for working the most hours among females. John Connor Tull and Micah Stafford earned Exchange Club Award for serving the most hours among males.
West, who earned 651 hours, has volunteered with Fostering Hope and has been part of the Muskogee Chamber Youth Leadership program.
"Volunteering makes me feel good," she said. "After I’ve completed a project, or done something that brought a smile to someone else’s face, I feel like I’ve accomplished something good."
Ledbetter, who earned 551.25 hours, said she's been active in Youth Volunteer Corps.
"We've helped through a lot of local events, such as the Farmers Market or cleaning park trails in the city," she said. "Volunteering helps me learn about my community and helps me see a lot of places, even in Muskogee I've never seen before."
Stafford earned 312 hours, including school leadership programs and community programs such as Women in Safe Home and Fostering Hope.
"I volunteer because there is no feeling quite like brightening someone else’s day," he said. "Giving changes everything and by playing my part in serving the Muskogee community, change can be much more effective and come easier."
Tull earned 300 hours.
Seniors will wear a Rougher 300 cord during the Class of 2023 commencement.
Since 2009, the MHS Rougher 300 program, in cooperation with the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Muskogee Nonprofit Resource Center, has honored students who give of their time to help others.
Rougher 300 honorees
• Graduating Seniors Class of 2023 — Mallory Garner, Lucille Ledbetter, Sabrina Meinershagen, Ella Ross, Micah Stafford, Gracee Starkey, Allyona Sumrall, John Tull, Aubri West.
• Underclass Honorees — Bethany Brown, Chloe Craig, Keely Craig, John Gilliam, Kate Gilliam, Breanna Gioletti, Gracie McCoin, Ella Wilson, Asritha Yarrozu.
