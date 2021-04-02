Rougher basketball players chosen as MHS royalty

Two Rougher basketball players stood at Indian Bowl's 50-yard line as they were crowned 2021 Spring Homecoming Queen and King on Thursday night.
Tea' Myers and Xavier Brown, representing the women's and men's basketball teams, were crowned at the ceremony, which drew royalty from 21 Muskogee High School organizations and teams.
Myers gasped when she heard her name on the loud speaker, then heard cheers from the stands. Her mother, Priscilla Myers, applauded.
Brown crowned Tea' Myers as she held a bouquet of cream-colored roses.
"It feels great," Myers said. "I'm just really proud of my school, and I'm proud of the person they have made me so far."
She said her experience at MHS made her a respectful person with high expectations.
"They taught me how to be positive in bad scenarios and I just thank them for that," Myers said. "If it wasn't for basketball, I wouldn't be the person I am today. I wouldn't be where I am."
She credited her positive attitude to her teammates, her coach and "Xavier, too."
Brown said he feels good being Homecoming King.
"It just shows how much my school appreciates my presence," he said. "I appreciate them for voting for me."
Priscilla Myers said she's proud of her daughter.
"This is her senior year and I'm a proud mom," she said. "I am just proud she's graduating with honors and a scholarship."
Tea' Myers said she plans to study neonatal nursing in college.
"Some of the schools I'm looking at right now are Mississippi Valley State, University of Central Oklahoma or Northeastern Oklahoma A&M," she said.
The homecoming announcer said Myers is proud to be an MHS Rougher "because they have high expectations and pushed her to have high expectations. No matter how bad things get, push through and always stay positive."
Myers said she found out on Monday that she'd represent MHS women's basketball at the coronation.
"That gave me a day to get a dress and a day to set a hair appointment and make-up appointment," she said.
Hair tied in the back flowed down her white gown.
Brown, who wore a beige sport coat over a black shirt and bow tie, said he got ready "really fast" Thursday night.
"All the stuff I have on right now I already own, so soon as I found out, I just had to search for it," he said.
Brown said he plans to pursue an academic or athletic scholarship. His choices are down to Northeastern State University, University of Central Oklahoma or Connors State College.
The homecoming announcer said Brown is proud to be an MHS Rougher "because there's no reason not to be a Rougher."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.