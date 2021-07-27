Rougher Innovations Academy offers "the best of the two worlds" with virtual and in-person learning, said RIA Principal Karen Watkins.
Muskogee Public Schools is taking enrollment for the program being offered at the former Whittier Elementary School, 1705 E. Cincinnati St.
Enrollment is limited to 500 students in third through 12th grades. Enrollment also will be limited for each grade level, Watkins said.
"To be competitive in the education world, Muskogee has to offer a virtual component, but we wanted to take it a step further and make it a blended learning environment," Watkins said. "We're still able to provide for children that social interaction and emotional support from teachers and peers in addition to the flexibility of a virtual curriculum."
Watkins said the blended environment gives parents an option besides in-person learning.
"Some kids, it still might be that the parents are concerned about COVID," she said. "Others, it may be that it fits their family lifestyle better to have a flexible schedule. It can benefit all sorts of children from all walks of life."
The program involves in-person On-Site Support classes and activities one day each week with virtual learning through the Edgenuity online curriculum the rest of the time.
"What we noticed from students last year was that they were having issues with depression and being isolated," Watkins said. "Our thought process is for them to have active engagement with peers and adults to keep them on pace."
On-Site Support days include Creative Expressions, including art, music or dance; Fitness and Nutrition, including physical education, health or nutrition, she said.
"There will be the Social-Emotional Connections, where we'll address social issues that children face when they are at home virtually," Watkins said. "And they will have time in a computer lab where they will have our internet and someone to assist them."
Grade levels will go on specified days:
• Mondays: Third, fourth and seventh.
• Tuesdays: Fifth, sixth and eighth.
• Wednesdays: Freshmen and sophomores.
• Thursdays: Juniors and seniors.
• Fridays: Extra tutoring, club meetings or other student help by appointment.
Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Transportation will be provided on On-Site Support days Mondays through Thursdays. Parents provide transportation on Friday.
Watkins said eight Whittier classrooms will be used by student classes and four classrooms will occupied by teachers doing Google Meets and virtual teaching.
The Edgenuity curriculum includes self-paced independent learning with Google Meets instruction by the program's teachers.
To qualify for the program, students must have shown moderate success in virtual learning last year, Watkins said. They also need a recommendation from their previous school.
Students will be required to attend classes on their virtual days. RIA will use a student information system to keep school attendance.
To remain in RIA, students must attend on-site supports on their assigned days each week, maintain a grade point average of C or higher, and maintain an attendance rate of at least 90 percent.
RIA students may get involved with extracurricular activities at their home school or get involved with clubs and activities at the school.
Learn more
To get more information about Rougher Innovations Academy or to enroll, go to the Muskogee Public Schools website, https://www.muskogeeps.org/ and click on the Muskogee Public Schools Rougher Innovations Academy photo.
