You know the Royal Regiment's halftime performance will be different when they play a haunting version of "Sleeping Beauty Waltz."
Such musical twists were just what drew Fort Gibson Band Director Diania Hopkins to the music for the halftime show, "Mirror, Mirror."
"The music was the inspiration behind this show concept," she said. "It is very intense and intriguing. It keeps the listener engaged while wondering what will happen next."
Hopkins said the music was found on the marching band production website Inspiremusic.com. The piece incorporates Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty Waltz" and Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" along with original pieces.
The show centers on the vain evil queen from "Snow White," Hopkins said.
She said she choreographed the show, along with Fort Gibson music directors and students from the Royal Regiment Leadership team.
"We have been planning this show since the spring of 2020. Due to COVID-19, we had to postpone it for a year," she said.
Band members began rehearsing the music last March, Hopkins said.
"Once the music is learned, we start having mini camps to begin working on marching fundamentals and visual design from the end of May through July," she said. "In August we begin having evening rehearsals, along with our daily class time, to begin putting the music, marching fundamentals, and visual aspects together to create a detailed production. When you see this band perform, it’s apparent that they are some of the hardest working students on campus."
Hopkins recalled being in the Fort Gibson band when it won its first State Championship in 1994, under the direction of Gordon Macklin.
"Since then, the group has won the 4A State Championship title four times: 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019," she said.
