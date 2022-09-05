The Fort Gibson Royal Regiment's 2022 competitive marching show is titled "In The Grid," composed by Rob Stein.
"In The Grid" takes you on a journey into a digital world where electronics, machines, and alternate realities take over life. This results in a loneliness we might feel in a world where we are the only living, breathing thing. Can you escape the alternate reality?
This year, the band is under the field command of senior drum major Ashtyn Jones and assistant drum major Juliana Mendoza. The music is intense and exciting, which was the inspiration behind the show concept. The visual design of the show takes you through tightly choreographed movements of digitized nature paired with exciting digital sound effects.
This year's group of students have taken the show concept and made it their own. They have helped directors design percussion visuals, wind visuals, and portions of the color guard choreography. On behalf of directors Diania Hopkins, Samantha Morgan, and Eric Hopkins, the Royal Regiment is excited to take everyone on their journey "In The Grid!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.