Walls inside Sadler Arts Academy are down to the bones while contractors upgrade the 70-year-old school building at 800 Altamont St.
Sadler, built as Manual Training High School in 1953, is undergoing massive renovation, funded by bonds approved in the 2019 election. The work is scheduled for completion by August.
Changes include larger classrooms, a secure entry vestibule, a relocated dance studio and a new event space to highlight the history of Manual Training.
Updating such a historic building poses challenges, said Muskogee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley. It can even include such details as window style.
"The look of the windows had to be approved by the Historic Preservation Committee," Crawley said.
There also are unexpected things uncovered during renovation, he said.
"Even with the best efforts of architects, engineers and subcontractors and existing plans, the full picture of the building could not be known until demolition and construction began," Crawley said.
Part of that includes ensuring adequate water to put out fires. MPS and the city are exploring various water supply options, he said.
"When you bring an older building like this to code, places that were previously not covered with fire suppression have to be added," Crawley said. "That increases the required water pressure to run a bigger system."
City Public Works Director Mike Stewart said city engineers are working with MPS engineers and contractors.
"It basically falls in their court to see if a new line is needed or if a valve needs to be adjusted or if water needs to be rerouted," he said. "There's no definite plan yet."
Crawley said contractors had to remove all known asbestos from the building, which they accomplished before Christmas break. Removal cost about $150,000.
An old ramp that led to the basement will be removed. Crawley said the ramp caused water issues when it rained.
An area in the former gym will become an event space highlighting the building's history and accommodating about 100 people.
"Manual Training will be accessed through the gymnasium doors," Crawley said. "The new area will be located within existing lobby space, hallway, former lab, former dance studio, and will incorporate existing bleacher space into the design."
Other changes include moving walls to reorganize classroom space. New "teaching walls" in each classroom will feature interactive digital display, white boards and a bulletin board.
A secure front entry vestibule will extend into the front lobby. There also will be secure electronic access at other entrances. The entire building will get new flooring, new lighting, a new intercom system. The building also is getting new heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The auditorium will receive new lighting, new sound equipment, a new carpet and, money permitting, new stage curtains.
The library, also located in the old gym, will stay where it is.
"It is a beautiful, well-designed heart of the building," Crawley said.
Plastic sheets cover historic display cases and other art works, including a cafeteria mosaic depicting van Gogh's "Starry Night." Student lockers will remain on the second floor.
The building exterior will be cleaned and power washed. Front sidewalks have been removed and will be reworked to improved functionality and ADA compliance, Crawley said. A new parking lot will be constructed south of the building.
Crawley said the project has remained within budget. The guaranteed maximum price for the Sadler project is $10.9 million.
Sadler students relocated to the Grant Foreman Elementary building during reconstruction.
