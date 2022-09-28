Sadler artwork to be displayed at STEAM Center

Muskogee STEAM Center will host an exhibit of artworks produced by students at Sadler Arts Academy from pre-kindergarten through second grade Friday and Saturday.
The exhibit is free from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Regular admission of $3 per person resumes on Saturday.
Muskogee STEAM Center is located at Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St., just off the food court. The mission of the STEAM Center is to bring the joy of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics to learners of all ages.
